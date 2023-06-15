Texas buses migrants to Los Angeles in protest of Biden's border policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said a busload of migrants sent from his state arrived in California on Wednesday evening. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A bus transporting dozens of migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, in the latest attack by the southern state's Republican governor against the White House's immigration policies. On Twitter and in a statement, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced the arrival of what he called "the first group of migrants" bused from Texas to L.A. Union Station, suggesting more migrants and asylum seekers will be sent to the California city. Advertisement

Since April of 2022, Abbott has sent thousands of migrants and asylum seekers aboard chartered buses from Texas to Democrat-led cities while blaming their initial arrival in his state on inaction by the administration of President Joe Biden.

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," Abbott said Wednesday in the statement.

"Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confirmed in a scathing statement that 40 migrants were sent to her city from Texas.

"It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games," she said.

Bass added that she has been planning since being sworn in as mayor in December for Los Angeles to be the recipient of what she called a "despicable stunt that Republican governors have grown so fond of."

Local authorities had learned about the bus prior to its arrival on Wednesday and the city's nonprofit partners had been mobilized, she said.

"This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us," she added.

"For everything that we do, we will continue to lock arms and we will continue to lead," she said. "And we will always put people's health and wellbeing over politics."

According to Abbott's office, since the busing policy began, more than 21,600 migrants have been transported from Texas to New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, Washington, D.C., and now Los Angeles. Migrants were also bused to the residence of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The incident comes as authorities in California consider imposing criminal charges in connection to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending migrants who entered the Untied States in Texas to Sacramento via chartered plane earlier this month.

Abbott has also employed other measures to combat irregular immigration, including his announcement last week that water barriers made of floating buoys will be deployed along the Rio Grande to deter migrants from attempting to cross the border via the river.