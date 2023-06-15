Trending
June 15, 2023 / 12:38 AM

Texas buses migrants to Los Angeles in protest of Biden's border policies

By Darryl Coote
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said a busload of migrants sent from his state arrived in California on Wednesday evening. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said a busload of migrants sent from his state arrived in California on Wednesday evening. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A bus transporting dozens of migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, in the latest attack by the southern state's Republican governor against the White House's immigration policies.

On Twitter and in a statement, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced the arrival of what he called "the first group of migrants" bused from Texas to L.A. Union Station, suggesting more migrants and asylum seekers will be sent to the California city.

Since April of 2022, Abbott has sent thousands of migrants and asylum seekers aboard chartered buses from Texas to Democrat-led cities while blaming their initial arrival in his state on inaction by the administration of President Joe Biden.

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," Abbott said Wednesday in the statement.

RELATED Texas will deploy water barriers along Rio Grande to deter border crossings

"Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confirmed in a scathing statement that 40 migrants were sent to her city from Texas.

"It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games," she said.

RELATED Harris announces $100M initiative to fight climate change, arms smuggling in Caribbean

Bass added that she has been planning since being sworn in as mayor in December for Los Angeles to be the recipient of what she called a "despicable stunt that Republican governors have grown so fond of."

Local authorities had learned about the bus prior to its arrival on Wednesday and the city's nonprofit partners had been mobilized, she said.

"This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us," she added.

RELATED Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation

"For everything that we do, we will continue to lock arms and we will continue to lead," she said. "And we will always put people's health and wellbeing over politics."

According to Abbott's office, since the busing policy began, more than 21,600 migrants have been transported from Texas to New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, Washington, D.C., and now Los Angeles. Migrants were also bused to the residence of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The incident comes as authorities in California consider imposing criminal charges in connection to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending migrants who entered the Untied States in Texas to Sacramento via chartered plane earlier this month.

Abbott has also employed other measures to combat irregular immigration, including his announcement last week that water barriers made of floating buoys will be deployed along the Rio Grande to deter migrants from attempting to cross the border via the river.

Latest Headlines

Army soldier pleads guilty to trying to help ISIS kill U.S. troops, attack 9/11 Memorial
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Army soldier pleads guilty to trying to help ISIS kill U.S. troops, attack 9/11 Memorial
June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Army soldier Cole Bridges pleaded guilty Wednesday to terrorism charges for trying to help ISIS kill U.S. forces in the Middle East, and attack the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.
Senate Republicans introduce student loan reform package
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Republicans introduce student loan reform package
June 14 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans have introduced a student loan reform package, called the Lowering Education Costs and Debt Act, to tackle student debt and rein-in "skyrocketing" higher education costs.
Active-duty Marine, 1 other man charged in bombing at Planned Parenthood clinic
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Active-duty Marine, 1 other man charged in bombing at Planned Parenthood clinic
June 14 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested in California on Wednesday, including an active-duty marine, and charged in the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Orange County.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
June 14 (UPI) -- Severe weather hammering much of the South is expected to bring more tornadoes, 90 mile-per-hour winds and large hail through Thursday, forecasters warn, after tornadoes hit Georgia and Alabama earlier Wednesday.
Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train
June 14 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny was indicted Wednesday in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train last month.
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
June 14 (UPI) -- A resolution by House Republicans to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fell short on Wednesday as Democrats successfully voted to table it.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded 2024 GOP presidential race
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded 2024 GOP presidential race
June 14 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has entered the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, a day after his city was the site of the first federal arraignment of a former president.
Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
June 14 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday publicly defended the special counsel he put in charge of former president Donald Trump's federal prosecution on charges of mishandling classified information.
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
June 14 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and a baby girl was seriously injured after a converted school bus rolled off a Colorado road.
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
June 14 (UPI) -- New polling data from Pew Research indicates that support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped considerable since it peaked in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Cincinnati Police.
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
