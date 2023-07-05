Trending
July 5, 2023 / 5:56 PM

Four killed in Louisiana during onslaught of Fourth of July holiday shootings

By Matt Bernardini

July 5 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and seven were injured after a mass shooting at a July 4 party in Louisiana, police said.

According to ABC News, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said that multiple men exchanged gunfire around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three people were initially reported killed, and then a fourth body was discovered on Wednesday morning. No arrests have been made yet.

"You will not get away with this," Taylor said on Wednesday. "What you have done is traumatized this community. You have traumatized us in a way that is unfathomable. ... I want whoever you are to pay."

Among the seven who were shot and survived, one was in critical condition and six had suffered non-life-threatening wounds, Shreveport police spokesperson Sgt. Angie Willhite said, according to CNN.

The Shreveport mass shooting was one of the 17 across the country during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to data published by the Gun Violence Archive.

A mass shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night left five people dead and two others wounded, while three people were killed during a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas Monday night.

The shootings followed two people were fatally shot and at least 28 injured during a block party in Baltimore.

At least nine people, including a child and a teenager, were also injured in a separate shooting in the nation's capital early Wednesday, according to NBC News.

In New York City two people were killed and 11 were injured during overnight celebrations, the New York Post reported.

And on Tuesday night, a 7-year-old bystander in Florida was fatally shot in the head after two groups of kids got into a fight near a boat ramp.

"This incident at the Courtney Campbell Causeway just adds to what's been going on when folks are not responsible with their firearms. We need to do better as a community really as Americans," Calvin Johnson, Deputy Chief of Investigations and Support, said according to Fox13.

