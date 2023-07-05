Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 5, 2023 / 1:56 PM

Philadelphia mass shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder

By Matt Bernardini

July 5 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man was charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday in the fatal shooting of five people.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was charged with five counts of murder, as well as attempted murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and carrying firearm without valid permit.

Advertisement

He was denied bail at Wednesday's arraignment, where he appeared in court via video. A preliminary hearing was set for July 24.

"Public safety is clearly an issue. There are no set conditions to ensure the safety of the community," Judge Naomi WIlliams said.

RELATED 16-year-old girl killed in shooting at Indianapolis block party

Reports of a shooting in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue in Philadelphia came in shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

As officers were responding, they heard multiple shots fired at 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, then more shots coming from Frazier Street.

Carriker was arrested without incident. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-style rifle, a handgun, a scanner and several magazines of ammunition.

RELATED 3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.

Police said he appeared to be shooting aimlessly at people.

6ABC-TV identified those slain as 15-year-old Daujan Brown, 22-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. and 59-year-old Ralph Moralis.

Advertisement

"What happened [Monday] night in our Kingsessing neighborhood was unimaginably disgusting and horrifying," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a Tuesday news conference.

RELATED 5 men killed, 2 boys injured in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody

Authorities said Carriker had made disturbing posts on social media and owned the guns used in the mass shooting.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday, "This country needs to examine its conscience and find out how to get guns out of dangerous people's hands.

"A person walking down the street with an AR-style rifle and shooting randomly at people while wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines is disgraceful, but an all too common situation in America," Kenney said.

Latest Headlines

Companies selling delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Companies selling delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
July 5 (UPI) -- The FTC and the FDA sent cease and desist letters to six companies making edible delta-8 products in packaging that appears similar to those that could attract children.
Record-breaking winter allowed ski resort to stay open on July Fourth
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Record-breaking winter allowed ski resort to stay open on July Fourth
Although many people typically flock to beaches and lakes to cool off and relax on July Fourth, some skiers and snowboarders are celebrating the summer holiday on the snowy ski slopes of California's Mammoth Mountain.
Former Rep. Mondaire Jones announces bid to reclaim House seat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Rep. Mondaire Jones announces bid to reclaim House seat
July 5 (UPI) -- Former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones said Wednesday that he would make a comeback attempt and run for Congress in New York's 17th Congressional District.
Spending levels on oil, gas ignore efficiency gains, consultant group says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spending levels on oil, gas ignore efficiency gains, consultant group says
July 5 (UPI) -- There's plenty of investments in oil and gas to keep pace with global demand, Norwegian consultant group Rystad Energy said amid claims of a lack of capital.
NXIVM sex cult member Allison Mack released from prison early
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NXIVM sex cult member Allison Mack released from prison early
July 5 (UPI) -- Allison Mack, the former television star who pled guilty in a wide-ranging sexual exploitation racketeering scheme in 2019, was released from federal prison in California on Monday.
U.S. liquefied natural gas exports expected to outpace rivals this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. liquefied natural gas exports expected to outpace rivals this year
July 5 (UPI) -- The United States briefly lost its position as the global leader in exports of liquefied natural gas last year, but federal forecasts show deliveries in 2023 will far exceed rivals.
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
July 5 (UPI) -- The Teamsters said Wednesday that UPS has walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable labor contract offer to the union that did not address members' needs. UPS urges acceptance of the offer.
State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout
July 5 (UPI) -- When the Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion, it effectively sent the issue back to the states. A year later, many are moving to enshrine either protections or bans into state law via the ballot box.
Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid
July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House to reaffirm ties and review security agreements as fresh tensions with Turkey threatened Sweden's potential entry to NATO.
Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
July 5 (UPI) -- A search is underway for a man who went missing in Yosemite National Park over the weekend when he became separated from the group he was hiking with.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement