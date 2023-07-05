Philadelphia mass shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder

July 5 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man was charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday in the fatal shooting of five people.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was charged with five counts of murder, as well as attempted murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and carrying firearm without valid permit.

He was denied bail at Wednesday's arraignment, where he appeared in court via video. A preliminary hearing was set for July 24.

"Public safety is clearly an issue. There are no set conditions to ensure the safety of the community," Judge Naomi WIlliams said.

Reports of a shooting in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue in Philadelphia came in shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

As officers were responding, they heard multiple shots fired at 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, then more shots coming from Frazier Street.

Carriker was arrested without incident. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-style rifle, a handgun, a scanner and several magazines of ammunition.

Police said he appeared to be shooting aimlessly at people.

6ABC-TV identified those slain as 15-year-old Daujan Brown, 22-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. and 59-year-old Ralph Moralis.

"What happened [Monday] night in our Kingsessing neighborhood was unimaginably disgusting and horrifying," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a Tuesday news conference.

Authorities said Carriker had made disturbing posts on social media and owned the guns used in the mass shooting.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday, "This country needs to examine its conscience and find out how to get guns out of dangerous people's hands.

"A person walking down the street with an AR-style rifle and shooting randomly at people while wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines is disgraceful, but an all too common situation in America," Kenney said.