16-year-old girl killed in shooting at Indianapolis block party

A 16-year-old girl was killed and four were injured in a shooting at a block party in Indianapolis. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI. | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and four were injured in a shooting at a block party in Indianapolis. The shooting happened in the northeast region of the city at 3200 Forest Manor Ave., on Monday night at about 11 p.m. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, WRTV reports. Advertisement

Three people arrived at hospitals some time later with gunshot wounds and a fourth arrived with injuries that were not related to gunfire. The three gunshot victims were listed in stable condition and the other person is in good condition.

WIBC reports that one shooting victim walked into Community North Hospital and the two others went to Community East Hospital. Police were contacted in response.

Fox 59 identified the 16-year-old girl as Serenity Wilson. She turned 16 in December.

Investigators recovered several weapons from the scene. Several nearby vehicles were also damaged as people fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department Captain Don Weilhammer urged anyone with information to contact the police.

"Unfortunately there were over 100 plus people here, but the only two witnesses were two security guards and they did not see the shooting going on," Weilhammer told Fox 59.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at 317-327-3475 or email [email protected] They may also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

The shooting is one of several leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, including multiple shootings that occurred on Monday. Five adults were killed and two children were injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia that spanned multiple blocks.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and eight were wounded in a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, during a gathering for the Fourth of July.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called for action from lawmakers to curb the national gun violence epidemic.

"Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America - from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago," Biden said in a statement. "Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence."