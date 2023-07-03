Requested LIV Golf, PGA Tour execs won't testify at July 11 hearing

1/5

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman will not testify at the July 11 U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing about the league's proposed alliance with the PGA Tour. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- LIV Golf's Greg Norman, Yasir al-Rumayyan and the PGA Tour's Jay Monahan won't testify at the July 11 hearing about their proposed alliance, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Monday. Blumenthal, the chair of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and Johnson, the ranking member, said Norman and al-Rumayyan have "scheduling conflicts," making them unavailable for the hearing. Advertisement

PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne will participate in the hearing instead of Monahan. The PGA Tour commissioner remains on medical leave.

"We appreciate the PGA Tour working with us and look forward to a robust, thoughtful exchange with both Ron Price and Jimmy Dunne on July 11, focusing on the details and background of this deal and what it means for this cherished American institution," Johnson and Blumenthal said in a joint statement.

On June 21, Blumenthal and Johnson invited Norman, al-Rumayyan and Monahan to testify as part of the hearing, which will start at 10 a.m. EDT in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington.

In Norman's invitation, the senators said they would consider it "appropriate" if the PGA Tour sent alternative representation, if Monahan has not recovered from an undisclosed medical issue.

Blumenthal and Johnson said they will attempt to find a future date for al-Rumayyan and Norman to appear in the "very near future."

LIV Golf did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked about the prospects of future participation for al-Rumayyan or Norman.

The PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Europe's DP World Tour on June 6 announced plans to merge forces and create a new golf venture, potentially ending two years of legal battles, player disagreements and suspensions.

Last week, the PGA Tour forwarded a framework agreement for the alliance to the subcommittee. Al-Rumayyan, who serves as the governor Saudi Public Investment Fund, which finances LIV Golf and is valued at more than $600 billion, Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley signed the agreement on May 30.

"We regret that governor al-Rumayyan and Mr. Norman's scheduling conflicts will prevent them from attending the July 11 hearing," Blumenthal and Johnson said.

"Both governor al-Rumayyan and Mr. Norman have valuable information to share about the operations of the Public Investment Fund, the future of LIV Golf, and Saudi Arabia's plans to invest in golf and other sports.

"Consistent with our subcommittee's practice, we look forward to working with both witnesses to find a mutually agreeable date for them to appear in the very near future."

The Department of Justice and U.S. Senate Committee on Finance are among others investigating LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour season will continue this week with the 2023 John Deere Classic. That tournament will be held from Thursday through Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

LIV Golf London will be held from Friday through Sunday at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, England.