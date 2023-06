A former producer for Tucker Carlson (L) said Friday that she settled a pair of lawsuits against Carlson and Fox News for $12 million. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- A former producer for Tucker Carlson's Fox News show said Friday that she settled a pair of lawsuits against Carlson and the network for $12 million. Abby Grossberg had sued Carlson and the network this year, alleging that she was harassed and took the fall for Dominion Voting Systems' defamation suit against Fox News. She also said that she was fired for going public with her claims. Advertisement

"While I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations, in light of today's settlement of $12 million, pursuant to which I have now withdrawn those claims, I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously. I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace," she said, according to NBC News.

Dominion had accused Fox and its leading hosts such as Carlson of peddling falsehoods about them after the 2020 presidential election. Grossberg said the network coerced her to provide a misleading deposition in the Dominion trial and defend an offensive text from Carlson about her.

In April Fox News settled the defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

After the settlement, Fox stunningly announced that Carlson was leaving the network.

Carlson had led Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2016 and signed a new deal with Fox News two years ago that extended his brand into podcasts and a series called Tucker Carlson Originals on the network's streaming service.