May 10, 2023 / 8:29 AM

Tucker Carlson taking talk show to Twitter: 'We're back'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Political commentator Tucker Carlson says he is planning to stream his talk show on Twitter after departing Fox News late last month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has announced he is taking his talk show to Twitter two weeks after parting ways with Fox News.

Carlson's 3-minute video announcing his plans and titled, "We're back," has gotten more than 18 million views on the social media platform since it was posted Tuesday afternoon.

"The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can, but there are always limits," he said.

"And you know that if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That's not a guess -- it's guaranteed," he added. "The rule of what you can't say defines everything. It's filthy really, and it's utterly corrupting. You can't have a free society if people aren't allowed to say what's true. Speech is the fundamental prerequisite for democracy."

Carlson said he will soon be bringing his show to Twitter because it is one of the last major, non-partisan platforms in the world that allows unfettered free speech.

He did not say exactly when the show will premiere, how long it will be or how frequently it will air new episodes.

Twitter owner Elon Musk, whom Carlson recently interviewed, retweeted Carlson's Tuesday message.

"On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @communitynotes," Musk wrote.

"I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever," Musk added. "Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators. Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share (coming soon), which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising views associated with the content. I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform."

Fox News announced on April 24 that Carlson agreed to leave the network in the wake of the company settling a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

The voting machine company had accused Fox and hosts such as Carlson of making false claims about them after the 2020 presidential election.

The announcement about Carlson's departure after more than six years of hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight came as a shock to viewers as nothing was mentioned about it on the last episode of the program.

