Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate on Aug. 23 in the battleground state of Wisconsin. Photo courtesy of Fox News

June 20 (UPI) -- Fox News announced Tuesday that network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate on Aug. 23 in the battleground state of Wisconsin. The debate, set for the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, will air exclusively on Fox News Channel from 9 to 11 p.m. EDT, the network said. Advertisement

Several Republicans are competing against former President Donald Trump for the nomination. Trump's trial on federal charges related to the handling of classified documents is tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 14.

Fox News said it will also show special programming related to the debate.

Baier serves as Fox News' chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier. MacCallum anchors and serves as executive editor of the daily news show The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee announced the criteria for candidates to qualify for the debate, including that they poll at least 1% in certain polls, have at least 40,000 unique donors and sign a pledge agreeing to support the eventual nominee.