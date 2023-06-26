Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 26, 2023 / 7:59 PM

Dr. Anthony Fauci to become professor at Georgetown University

By Sheri Walsh
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become a Distinguished University Professor at Georgetown University's medical school. File pool photo by Greg Nash/UPI
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become a Distinguished University Professor at Georgetown University's medical school. File pool photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who rose to global prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become a Distinguished University Professor this week at Georgetown University's medical school.

Fauci, who dedicated 54 years to public service, will become a professor at Georgetown's School of Medicine's Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, starting July 1. He will also serve in the university's McCourt School of Public Policy.

Advertisement

"We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a dedicated public servant, humanitarian and visionary global health leader, to Georgetown," Georgetown President John DeGioia said in a statement Monday.

"Dr. Fauci has embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time," DeGioia added.

RELATED FDA approves Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment

Fauci resigned as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at the National Institutes of Health, in December after serving 38 years. He was a leading role at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and an adviser to former President Donald Trump before becoming President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser.

Advertisement

After announcing he would leave federal service last year, Fauci said he was looking forward to pursuing the "next chapter" of his life.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID... for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges," Fauci said last August.

RELATED Elton John urges Congress to keep funding AIDS relief program

"I have had the enormous privilege of serving under and advising seven presidents of the United States, beginning with President Ronald Reagan, on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats including HIV/AIDS, West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika, among others, and of course, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic," Fauci added.

Fauci, who is 82, emphasized last year that stepping down was not a retirement, but merely a change "to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders."

Fauci, who lives within walking distance of the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Georgetown, said after receiving offers from other universities and companies, teaching at Georgetown was "a no-brainer."

RELATED 2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race

"I feel like I'm coming home," he said.

"I ask myself, now at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society? And I think, sure, I could do more experiments in the lab and have my lab going," Fauci queried.

Advertisement

"But given what I've been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students... If I accomplish that, I think I'll make a major contribution to Georgetown."

Latest Headlines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
June 26 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called on a federal judge to dismiss Disney's lawsuit against him.
Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings
June 26 (UPI) -- Idaho state attorneys filed a notice Monday that they intend to seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
June 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Monday the allocation of $40 billion in federal funds to be distributed to states in an effort to expand high-speed Internet to every part of the country by 2030.
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
June 26 (UPI) -- State attorney William Gladson announced Monday that Susan Lorincz has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault.
John B. Goodenough, inventor of the lithium-ion battery, dies at 100
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
John B. Goodenough, inventor of the lithium-ion battery, dies at 100
June 26 (UPI) -- John B. Goodenough, known for developing the lithium-ion battery in 1980, died on Sunday, a month shy of his 101st birthday.
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
June 26 (UPI) -- Democrats Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced the Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act, a bill to ban conversion therapy at the federal level.
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dropped a case over a lower court opinion that opened the door for a small group of House members to sue the government for records tied to the Washington, D.C., hotel once owned by Donald Trump.
Suspect pleads guilty in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting that killed 5
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect pleads guilty in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting that killed 5
June 26 (UPI) -- The person suspected of killing five people during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., last year was due to be arraigned Monday on 323 state charges, including murder and hate crimes.
IBM to purchase IT software company Apptio for $4.6B
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
IBM to purchase IT software company Apptio for $4.6B
June 26 (UPI) -- IBM announced on Monday it is purchasing business software company Apptio Inc. from its parent Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion.
Sarah McBride launches U.S. House bid, would become first trans member of Congress
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Sarah McBride launches U.S. House bid, would become first trans member of Congress
June 26 (UPI) -- Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride announced she will run for the state's lone House seat on Monday to become the first transgender person to win a seat in Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.
One dead, one injured as severe weather hits southern Indiana
One dead, one injured as severe weather hits southern Indiana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement