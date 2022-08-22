Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 12:21 PM

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Dr. Anthony Fauci began at the National Institutes of Health in 1968, became head of the Laboratory of Clinical Investigation's Clinical Physiology Section in 1974 and became NIAID head in 1984. He's been in the position ever since. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d1feb82c586dad6476e08b5e754e5c5d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dr. Anthony Fauci began at the National Institutes of Health in 1968, became head of the Laboratory of Clinical Investigation's Clinical Physiology Section in 1974 and became NIAID head in 1984. He's been in the position ever since. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases expert who rose to national and international prominence in 2020 after COVID-19 arrived, said on Monday that he will leave federal service in December.

As a respected diseases expert and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, it fell on Fauci to assume a leading role at the start of the coronavirus crisis. He was an adviser to former President Donald Trump and is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser.

Advertisement

While he's respected in virtually all scientific circles, Fauci faced great criticism and even threats from Trump and some of his supporters, such as former White House adviser Steve Bannon. Fauci, who sometimes clashed with Trump, said in early 2021 that it felt "liberating" having Biden in the White House.

Advertisement

Fauci said on Monday that he's leaving his federal office to pursue the "next chapter" of his life.

RELATED COVID-19: Japan's prime minister tests positive amid 200,000 cases per day in past week

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID ... for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges," he said in a statement.

"I have had the enormous privilege of serving under and advising seven presidents of the United States, beginning with President Ronald Reagan, on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats including HIV/AIDS, West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika, among others, and, of course, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am particularly proud to have served as the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden since the very first day of his administration."

RELATED West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison over threats to Fauci

Biden hailed Fauci on Monday as an American hero.

"I came to know him as a dedicated public servant, and a steady hand with wisdom and insight," the president said in a statement.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, pictured here in 2001, has served under seven presidents -- Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

"When it came time to build a team to lead our COVID-19 response -- in fact, in one of my first calls as President-elect -- I immediately asked Dr. Fauci to extend his service as my chief medical advisor to deal with the COVID-19 crisis our nation faced."

Advertisement

Fauci admitted to past mistakes by not recommending masks initially during the COVID-19 pandemic and not recognizing asymptomatic patients as prime spreaders of the virus.

He's said that he may write a book in the future, or possibly teach, or both.

Although he's 81, Fauci emphasized in his announcement that he is not retiring.

"I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field," he said. "I want to use what I have learned ... to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders.

"NIH is served by some of the most talented scientists in the world, and I have no doubt that I am leaving this work in very capable hands.

"Thanks to the power of science and investments in research and innovation, the world has been able to fight deadly diseases and help save lives around the globe. I am proud to have been part of this important work and look forward to helping to continue to do so in the future."

Biden noted that Fauci was partly responsible for saving countless lives over his five decades of federal service. He began at the National Institutes of Health in 1968, became head of the Laboratory of Clinical Investigation's Clinical Physiology Section in 1974 and became NIAID head in 1984. He's been in the position ever since.

Advertisement

Fauci has also become part of pop culture, as he was portrayed by actor Brad Pitt on Saturday Night Live in 2020.

"Whether you've met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans' lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service," the president said.

"The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.

Read More

White House names new national monkeypox coordinator

Latest Headlines

Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching for tropical trouble
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching for tropical trouble
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- While prices have been falling since peaking at a record high $5.02 in mid-June, experts say that one factor to watch over the coming month is the weather.
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The number of Americans who say they are "thriving" in the present climate has declined and the share of those who are "suffering" is higher than it's been in almost 15 years, according to a Gallup survey Monday.
Apple employees issue petition to keep working at home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple employees issue petition to keep working at home
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Apple employees are pushing back on a demand by CEO Tim Cook ordering all San Francisco Bay Area workers back into the office for at least three days a week starting Sept. 5 with a petition.
Sheila Penrose to leave McDonald's board
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sheila Penrose to leave McDonald's board
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- McDonald's board member Sheila Penrose, who survived a proxy challenge for her seat launched by billionaire Carl Icahn earlier this year, announced on Monday that she will leave her seat voluntarily effective Sept. 30.
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky police officer is expected to appear in court on Monday to plead guilty to a federal conspiracy charge related to the controversial shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Defense to present case asking for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to avoid death penalty
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Defense to present case asking for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to avoid death penalty
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- After hearing three weeks of arguments from prosecutors about how Nikolas Cruz killed more than a dozen people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., jurors on Monday will begin hearing the defense's case.
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been relieved of their duties and are under investigation after they were captured in video by a bystander beating a suspect they were seemingly attempting to restrain.
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Utah said park rangers are searching for a hiker who went missing in Zion National Park amid a flash flood caused by torrents of rain that hit the region late last week.
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A man was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall after attempting to hike down Canon Mountain in New Hampshire on Saturday, authorities said.
Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Sunday said President Joe Biden will make an announcement related to student debt "within the next week or so" as a moratorium on loan payments is due to expire Aug. 31.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash
Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement