Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 25, 2023 / 12:28 PM

FDA approves Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment

By Clyde Hughes
The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's Paxlovid for those suffering mild to moderate COVID-19. File Photo by James Heilman, MD/Wikimedia Commons
The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's Paxlovid for those suffering mild to moderate COVID-19. File Photo by James Heilman, MD/Wikimedia Commons

May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted Pfizer's Paxlovid full approval for the treatment of COVID-19.

Paxlovid becomes the first oral antiviral drug -- and fourth drug overall -- to receive approval from the FDA for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults.

Advertisement

"While the pandemic has been challenging for all of us, we have made great progress mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our lives," Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

"Today's approval demonstrates that Paxlovid has met the agency's rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness and that it remains an important treatment option for people at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including those with prior immunity."

RELATED Pancreatic cancer vaccine may slow return of disease, trial shows

The FDA advisory panel had been considering the approval of Paxlovid since March for full approval after the antiviral pill had been proven safe and effective for treating adults at risk for severe complications of COVID-19 in previous testing.

Paxlovid had been under emergency use authorization. The Department of Health and Human Services said it will continue to be made available for adults, as well as treatment of eligible children ages 12-18 who are not covered by today's approval.

Advertisement

A new drug approval requires, among other things, substantial evidence of effectiveness and a demonstration of safety for the drug's intended uses. The FDA also conducts a benefit-risk assessment based on rigorous scientific standards to ensure that the product's benefits outweigh its risks for the intended population.

RELATED CDC relaxes COVID-19 vaccination rules for international travelers

In March, concerns arose about rebound cases after some patients, including President Joe Biden and his former medical adviser Anthony Fauci, reported testing positive or experiencing symptoms after completing treatment with the drug.

The FDA found that the rebound rates for patients who took Paxlovid were 10% to 16%, which was about the same for those who took a placebo.

RELATED FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults

Latest Headlines

Chip-maker Nvidia nearing $1 trillion market cap
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Chip-maker Nvidia nearing $1 trillion market cap
May 25 (UPI) -- Chip-maker Nvidia was marching toward a trillion-dollar market cap Thursday amid a sea change in computing technology.
2020 U.S. Census data shows median age rising, fewer children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2020 U.S. Census data shows median age rising, fewer children
May 25 (UPI) -- America's population in 2020 was older with fewer children under 5 than in 2010 or 2000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. One in six people were 65 or over with median age at 38.8 years.
Biden calls for police reform on third anniversary of George Floyd killing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden calls for police reform on third anniversary of George Floyd killing
May 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday to mark the third anniversary of George Floyd's police custody death, calling on Congress to enact comprehensive police reforms while vowing to fight for accountability.
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
May 25 (UPI) -- The credit-rating division of Morningstar said Thursday that the U.S. economy might be at risk of losing its pristine rating even if negotiations over the debt ceiling yield progress over the coming days.
IG Report: U.S. Park Police used excessive force against Australian journalists
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
IG Report: U.S. Park Police used excessive force against Australian journalists
May 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Interior Inspector General has found that U.S. Park Police used excessive force against two Australian journalists as protesters were dispersed in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Park on June 1, 2020.
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
May 25 (UPI) -- House Republicans took a step to end President Joe Biden's effort to cancel student debt by voting along party lines to end his relief program that dates back to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge: Parents of Nashville school shooting victims can argue against release of journals
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge: Parents of Nashville school shooting victims can argue against release of journals
May 25 (UPI) -- Parents of Nashville school shooting victims will be allowed to make legal arguments against the release of journals and other materials written by the shooter before she killed six people, a judge has ruled.
3 ex-Jackson police officers charged with homicide over death of Black man
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 ex-Jackson police officers charged with homicide over death of Black man
May 25 (UPI) -- Three former Jackson police officers have been indicted for homicide over the New Year's Eve death of a 41-year-old Black man in their custody.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
May 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed into law an omnibus election bill that attracted litigation from organizations who accuse the legislation of being voter suppression.
DHS warns of violence targeting gov't, minority communities ahead of 2024 election
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DHS warns of violence targeting gov't, minority communities ahead of 2024 election
May 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public of the threat of terrorism in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election and as legislatures and the judiciary make decisions on sociopolitical issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library
'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library
DeSantis 2024 campaign launch on Twitter plagued by technical problems
DeSantis 2024 campaign launch on Twitter plagued by technical problems
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement