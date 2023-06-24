Advertisement
U.S. News
June 24, 2023 / 5:35 PM

V.P. Kamala Harris defends abortion rights on anniversary of Supreme Court decision

By Patrick Hilsman
1/4
Vice President Kamala Harris defended abortion rights on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe V. Wade, at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, N.C, Saturday. Photo by Eric S. Lesser/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris defended abortion rights on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe V. Wade, at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, N.C, Saturday. Photo by Eric S. Lesser/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris defended abortion rights in North Carolina Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Dobbs vs. Jackson, the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Harris delivered remarks to a gathering of abortion rights supporters at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte.

Advertisement

"We, all of us, are now called upon to advance the promise of freedom, including the freedom of every woman to make decisions about her own body," Harris said, noting that lawmakers in the state have passed their own version of an abortion ban, which is set to take effect on July 1.

North Carolina Republicans last month used their supermajority powers to quash Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a 12-week abortion ban as well as other restrictions, such as allowing healthcare providers to object to performing the procedure "on moral, ethnical or religious grounds."

RELATED Joe Biden signs executive order boosting access to birth control

The GOP lawmakers were able to override Cooper due to the slim veto-proof supermajority they had gained in the House in April when Democrat state Rep. Tricia Cotham switched parties.

"Next week, overruling the will of the people, North Carolina will be the latest state with an extreme ban, despite the best efforts of [Cooper]," Harris said.

Advertisement

Abortion rights are about "freedom to make decisions about one's own life, one's own body," the vice president said. "The freedom to be free from government interference when it comes to one's private decisions."

RELATED Abortion care has become patchwork of state laws that deepen inequalities

The North Carolina law is currently held up in the courts. Planned Parenthood filed suit against it this month and a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Cooper told the crowd an abortion ban is not surprising because "the loss of a few seats in the Legislature and a party-flipping legislator gave the Republicans a supermajority."

President Joe Biden also denounced the degradation of abortion rights in a statement Saturday.

RELATED Doctors say it's harder to treat pregnancy-related emergencies since abortion ruling

"One year ago today, the Supreme Court took away a constitutional right from the American people, denying women across the nation the right to choose," he said. "Overturning Roe vs. Wade, which has been the law of the land for nearly half a century, has already had devastating consequences."

Latest Headlines

Two people killed after gunfire erupts at Michigan street party
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Two people killed after gunfire erupts at Michigan street party
June 24 (UPI) -- Two people were killed early Saturday morning, after gunfire erupted during a street party in Saginaw, Mich.
6 hospitalized after tornado tears through Wyoming coal mine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
6 hospitalized after tornado tears through Wyoming coal mine
June 24 (UPI) -- At least six people were hospitalized after a tornado made a "direct hit" on a mine in northeastern Wyoming, officials said Saturday.
3 San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman
June 24 (UPI) -- Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of woman whom authorities say was having a "mental health crisis."
Federal judge temporarily blocks Florida's drag show ban for minors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Florida's drag show ban for minors
June 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a new law that bans minors from attending drag shows.
Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens but still not judged threat to mainland U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens but still not judged threat to mainland U.S.
June 23 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Cindy strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning but is still currently far from land, forecasters for the National Weather Service said.
Declassified intelligence report on COVID-19 origins inconclusive
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Declassified intelligence report on COVID-19 origins inconclusive
June 24 (UPI) -- American intelligence officials found no evidence that the COVID-19 virus was inadvertently released from a Chinese laboratory before the pandemic, according to a newly-declassified report.
Prosecutor in Trump documents case seeks trial delay until December
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Prosecutor in Trump documents case seeks trial delay until December
June 24 (UPI) -- The special prosecutor handling the investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents is seeking to delay a trial until December, according to court documents.
White House event highlights business connections that bind United States, India
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
White House event highlights business connections that bind United States, India
June 23 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several business leaders on Friday, the final day of state visit.
Justice Department arrests two Chinese nationals for fentanyl manufacturing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Justice Department arrests two Chinese nationals for fentanyl manufacturing
June 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday announced that two people were arrested, and three Chinese-based companies were indicted for fentanyl manufacturing.
Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with mechanics union
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with mechanics union
June 23 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines and the union representing its mechanics, instructors and maintenance controllers, say they have reached a tentative labor agreement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wagner Group troops turn back from Moscow; Prigozhin charges dropped
Wagner Group troops turn back from Moscow; Prigozhin charges dropped
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
Prosecutor in Trump documents case seeks trial delay until December
Prosecutor in Trump documents case seeks trial delay until December
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
3 San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman
3 San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement