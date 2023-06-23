White House event highlights business connections that bind United States, India

1/9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India makes remarks during a meeting with President Joe Biden and senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies on Friday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with multiple business leaders on Friday during the final day of his state visit to Washington. Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, and Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook were among those who met with Modi and President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House. Advertisement

"Our countries are taking innovation and cooperation to a new level," Biden said, according to Bloomberg. "Thanks in large part to the folks around this table."

The Biden administration also appealed to the business leaders to help artificial intelligence regulation.

"We need your help to build guardrails around emerging technologies so they're trustworthy, they're secure and uphold our shared values and human rights," said Biden.

Also in attendance at Friday's meeting was Bill Nelson, NASA administrator; Lisa Su, CEO of computer chip-maker AMD; and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Afterwards, the prime minister met with with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Harris commended India's global impact, specifically saying that Indian-made vaccines had helped save lives in Southeast Asia.

"India's global engagement has not only been to the benefit of the people of India but also to the benefit of the people of the United States and people around the world," Harris said

Later on Friday, Modi is scheduled to address business leaders at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, as well.

On Thursday U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted a state dinner for Modi. Notables included fashion icon Ralph Lauren, former U.S. tennis star Billie Jean King, director M. Night Shyamalan, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among many others.

President Biden toasted to the U.S.-India partnership, while Modi gave an Indian traditional Namaskaar greeting before thanking the first lady for her efforts toward making the dinner a success.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to U.S.