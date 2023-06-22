Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 22, 2023 / 10:26 AM / Updated at 11:10 AM

Joe Biden, Narendra Modi to announce deals to boost U.S., India cooperation

By A.L. Lee
1/8
U.S. President Joe Biden hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official state visit at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official state visit at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to announce a package of new defense and technology agreements during Modi's state visit to the White House on Thursday.

Senior administration officials said they expected Biden and Modi to ink more than a dozen deals that aim to improve military cooperation and boost efforts on a wide range of issues, including space exploration, climate change, healthcare and work on emerging technologies.

Advertisement

"All issues in our bilateral relationship will be explored," a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday in a background briefing. "President Biden intends to be direct, respectful and deeply engaged with India in a sincere way and as a close partner."

The more pressing military moves in the deal come amid increasing aggressions by Russia and China in the Far East as the United States sought to affirm its partnership with India as part of a global defense strategy that will raise the presence of the American military throughout Asia.

Advertisement

The leaders will hold a press conference to announce the deals, which include a major commitment from India to purchase $3 billion worth of U.S.-built MQ9B SeaGuardian armed drones.

The package also includes a provision for the U.S. Navy to conduct service and repair work in Indian shipyards, and a plan for General Electric and India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to work together to build more than 400 next-generation engines for both countries' warplanes.

At the same time, Biden was seeking to lure India away from its dependence on Russian weapons in a bid to shore up more international support for Ukraine after 16 months of war.

RELATED Indian Prime Minister Modi celebrates 'unity of mind and body' with U.N. yoga session

"The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to elevate the technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy and space," the White House said in a statement.

Other priorities include an $800 million private sector investment in an Indian semiconductor assembly and test facility that will be run by Applied Materials and feature a training program for Indian engineers.

India will also join a U.S. effort to "rip and replace" Chinese telecommunications equipment amid growing fears of espionage, while also working to upgrade its wireless networks to 5G and above.

Advertisement

Officials said Biden will announce support for India to join the Mineral Security Partnership, which would open the door for India to make batteries, semiconductors, electrical grids and solar power modules as part of the rare earth minerals industry, which is dominated by China.

Later in the day, Modi will address a joint session of Congress before being honored at a state dinner hosted by the president and first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn.

Modi's visit was overshadowed by controversy as more than 70 Democrats in Congress sent a letter to the White House this week calling on Biden to confront the leader on human rights due to increasing government oppression in his country.

The White House has not responded to the demand. At least two lawmakers said they planned to boycott Modi's speech before Congress.

Biden and Modi have met several times since the Indian leader last came to Washington in September 2021, but there is no indication that Biden has ever brought up the subject of human rights.

Administration officials said they expected questions to be raised on the topic during Modi's press conference with the president after they emerge from their private sit-down.

Advertisement

Modi has not held a news briefing in India since he was elected in 2014.

In a statement preceding Modi's visit, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden planned to look beyond military strategies in an effort to address issues like jobs, healthcare and climate change, while also seeking to expand international education exchange programs.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy and space," Jean-Pierre said.

Modi also issued a statement before his arrival in Washington, in which he made no mention of human rights but described relations with the United States as "multifaceted, with deepening engagements" across many sectors and acknowledged his country's deepening economic connection with America as it has become its largest trade partner.

After departing Washington, Modi is scheduled to travel to Cairo for a state visit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who visited India earlier this year.

Read More

State dinner for India's Narendra Modi to feature vegetarian menu Indian PM Modi visits White House amid uproar over human rights

Latest Headlines

Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Twin tornadoes developed along a highway near Akron, Colo., swirling side by side in an open field.
Postal Service reveals Forever stamp honoring late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Postal Service reveals Forever stamp honoring late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis
June 22 (UPI) -- A U.S. Postal Service revealed a stamp celebrating late civil rights icon and Rep. John Lewis on Wednesday as a part of seven new stamp subjects for 2023.
Overstock wins bid to buy Bed Bath & Beyond's IP, digital assets
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Overstock wins bid to buy Bed Bath & Beyond's IP, digital assets
June 22 (UPI) -- E-commerce retailer Overstock.com won a bankruptcy auction on Thursday to purchase Bed Bath & Beyond's intellectual property and digital assets of $21.5 million but does not include its brick-and-mortar stores.
Will Hurd, moderate Texas Republican and Trump critic, announces run for president
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Will Hurd, moderate Texas Republican and Trump critic, announces run for president
June 22 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd announced Thursday he is running for president, becoming the first Texan with experience in elective office to enter the Republican primary.
State dinner for India's Narendra Modi to feature vegetarian menu
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State dinner for India's Narendra Modi to feature vegetarian menu
June 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at a state dinner, featuring an all vegetarian menu, on the South Lawn of the White House.
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
June 22 (UPI) -- A former FBI analyst has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for retaining hundreds of national defense documents at her residence in violation of the Espionage Act.
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
June 22 (UPI) -- A tornado touched down Wednesday night in north Texas, killing at least three people and leaving a path of destruction in its wake.
Judge strikes down Florida's ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge strikes down Florida's ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care
June 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge has struck down a controversial Florida rule and statute that prohibited Medicaid coverage for gender-dysphoria treatment, siding with LGBTQ advocates and doctors.
U.S. sanctions Myanmar banks, ministry of defense
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Myanmar banks, ministry of defense
June 22 (UPI) -- The United States imposed sanctions against Myanmar's two largest regime-controlled banks and its ministry of defense on Wednesday.
Indian PM Modi visits White House amid uproar over human rights
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Indian PM Modi visits White House amid uproar over human rights
June 21 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an official state visit to the White House on Wednesday as more than 70 Democrats called on President Joe Biden to confront the leader on human rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement