Joe Biden, Narendra Modi to announce deals to boost U.S., India cooperation

1/8

U.S. President Joe Biden hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official state visit at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to announce a package of new defense and technology agreements during Modi's state visit to the White House on Thursday. Senior administration officials said they expected Biden and Modi to ink more than a dozen deals that aim to improve military cooperation and boost efforts on a wide range of issues, including space exploration, climate change, healthcare and work on emerging technologies. Advertisement

"All issues in our bilateral relationship will be explored," a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday in a background briefing. "President Biden intends to be direct, respectful and deeply engaged with India in a sincere way and as a close partner."

The more pressing military moves in the deal come amid increasing aggressions by Russia and China in the Far East as the United States sought to affirm its partnership with India as part of a global defense strategy that will raise the presence of the American military throughout Asia.

Advertisement

The leaders will hold a press conference to announce the deals, which include a major commitment from India to purchase $3 billion worth of U.S.-built MQ9B SeaGuardian armed drones.

The package also includes a provision for the U.S. Navy to conduct service and repair work in Indian shipyards, and a plan for General Electric and India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to work together to build more than 400 next-generation engines for both countries' warplanes.

At the same time, Biden was seeking to lure India away from its dependence on Russian weapons in a bid to shore up more international support for Ukraine after 16 months of war.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to elevate the technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy and space," the White House said in a statement.

Other priorities include an $800 million private sector investment in an Indian semiconductor assembly and test facility that will be run by Applied Materials and feature a training program for Indian engineers.

India will also join a U.S. effort to "rip and replace" Chinese telecommunications equipment amid growing fears of espionage, while also working to upgrade its wireless networks to 5G and above.

Advertisement

Officials said Biden will announce support for India to join the Mineral Security Partnership, which would open the door for India to make batteries, semiconductors, electrical grids and solar power modules as part of the rare earth minerals industry, which is dominated by China.

Later in the day, Modi will address a joint session of Congress before being honored at a state dinner hosted by the president and first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn.

Modi's visit was overshadowed by controversy as more than 70 Democrats in Congress sent a letter to the White House this week calling on Biden to confront the leader on human rights due to increasing government oppression in his country.

The White House has not responded to the demand. At least two lawmakers said they planned to boycott Modi's speech before Congress.

Biden and Modi have met several times since the Indian leader last came to Washington in September 2021, but there is no indication that Biden has ever brought up the subject of human rights.

Administration officials said they expected questions to be raised on the topic during Modi's press conference with the president after they emerge from their private sit-down.

Advertisement

Modi has not held a news briefing in India since he was elected in 2014.

In a statement preceding Modi's visit, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden planned to look beyond military strategies in an effort to address issues like jobs, healthcare and climate change, while also seeking to expand international education exchange programs.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy and space," Jean-Pierre said.

Modi also issued a statement before his arrival in Washington, in which he made no mention of human rights but described relations with the United States as "multifaceted, with deepening engagements" across many sectors and acknowledged his country's deepening economic connection with America as it has become its largest trade partner.

After departing Washington, Modi is scheduled to travel to Cairo for a state visit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who visited India earlier this year.