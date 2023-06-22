Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 22, 2023 / 3:21 AM

Judge strikes down Florida's ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care

By Darryl Coote
A federal judge on Wednesday struck down a Florida law that banned Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A federal judge on Wednesday struck down a Florida law that banned Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge has struck down a controversial Florida rule and statute that prohibited Medicaid coverage for gender-dysphoria treatment, siding with LGBTQ advocates and doctors who argued the ban was unconstitutional and unlawful.

"Gender identity is real. The record makes this clear," U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle wrote in his ruling Wednesday.

Advertisement

In August, Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration enacted a rule that said Florida Medicare does not cover puberty blockers, hormones, sex reassignment surgeries and any other procedures that alter one's sexual characteristics as part of treatment for gender dysphoria.

The rule was swiftly rebuked by LGBTQ advocates and doctors, as it goes against every credible medical association, which supports the administration of gender-affirming care, including for minors.

RELATED Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate

The rule and a statute that followed, which prohibited state funds from going to "sex reassignment prescriptions or procedures," were then met by a lawsuit filed by August Dekker and Brit Rothstein, two transgender adults, and two transgender minors identified in court documents as Susan Doe and K. F.

Advertisement

In his ruling Wednesday, Hinkle, who was first appointed by former President Bill Clinton, ruled that both the rule and statute violate the federal Medicaid statute of the Equal Production Clause and the Affordable Care Act's prohibition on sex discrimination as the Florida moves prohibited coverage for medically appropriate treatment.

Among his reasonings, Hinkle said that to deny Medicaid coverage for transgender patients for drugs covered for cisgendered patients "survives neither intermediate nor rational-basis scrutiny."

RELATED Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

He said the process that resulted in the rule was political and its conclusion that gender-affirming medical care was considered experimental "was contrary to generally accepted medical standards."

He said the process was, from the start, "a biased effort to justify a predetermined outcome" and was "not a fair analysis of the evidence."

Hinkle continued that while defendants in the case have said that pushing individuals away from their transgender identity is not a legitimate state interest, an "unspoken suggestion running just below the surface" in some of the proceedings that led to the rule's adoption is that transgender identify it not real.

RELATED Supreme Court will not hear Christian college's appeal to fight transgender housing

"Any proponent of the challenged rule and statute should put up or shut up: do you acknowledge that there are individuals with actual gender identities opposite their natal sex, or do you not? Dog whistles ought not be tolerated," he said.

Advertisement

Dekker, 29, said he is "extremely relieved and pleased" by the decision as he will no longer need to worry about his ability to receive medical care.

"Florida's policy effectively denied me the treatment my doctors recommended, because as a low-income Floridian with disabilities, I rely on Medicaid to afford my healthcare," he said in a statement. "I am also happy for other transgender Floridians that get care through Medicaid as now access to that lifesaving, critical care can continue."

The ruling comes amid a state-level Republican effort to restrict access to gender-affirming care, especially for minors.

According to Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit think tank, at least 19 states have bans on both medicinal and surgical forms of gender-affirming medical care for minors

On Tuesday, a federal judge struck down Arkansas' ban on gender-affirming care for youth on the grounds the law was unconstitutional.

A little more than a month ago, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, who is also a presidential hopeful, signed into law a package of bills that banned minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

Earlier this month, Hinkle halted the ban on the grounds that the state was prohibiting medically appropriate treatment.

Advertisement

According to the UCLA's Williams Institute, there are an estimated 94,900 transgender Floridian adults, representing a little more than half a percent of the state's population.

"The court's order is a much-needed win for Floridians, amidst a climate where the rights of transgender individuals are being relentlessly attacked by the state," Simone Chriss, director of the Transgender Rights Initiative at Southern Legal Counsel, said in a statement.

"Today's ruling sends a strong message that the state of Florida cannot continue to play politics with people's lives."

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Myanmar banks, ministry of defense
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Myanmar banks, ministry of defense
June 22 (UPI) -- The United States imposed sanctions against Myanmar's two largest regime-controlled banks and its ministry of defense on Wednesday.
Indian PM Modi visits White House amid uproar over human rights
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Indian PM Modi visits White House amid uproar over human rights
June 21 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an official state visit to the White House on Wednesday as more than 70 Democrats called on President Joe Biden to confront the leader on human rights.
Airman accused of leaking classified documents pleads not guilty to federal charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Airman accused of leaking classified documents pleads not guilty to federal charges
June 21 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking classified military documents online, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.
John Durham: FBI's rationale for launching Trump-Russia probe 'seriously flawed'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
John Durham: FBI's rationale for launching Trump-Russia probe 'seriously flawed'
June 21 (UPI) -- The FBI's reasons for launching an investigation into former president Donald Trump's supposed ties to Russia were "seriously flawed," special counsel John Durham told House lawmakers Wednesday.
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
June 21 (UPI) -- The Republican-majority U.S. House will vote Wednesday on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Speculation on exchange traded fund for cryptocurrency lifts Bitcoin
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Speculation on exchange traded fund for cryptocurrency lifts Bitcoin
June 21 (UPI) -- Bitcoin climbed above $30,000 Wednesday, after investment firm BlackRock filed notice of an intention to open an exchange traded fund for the cryptocurrency.
After Customs seizure, U.S. returns 'priceless' ancient coins to Greece
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
After Customs seizure, U.S. returns 'priceless' ancient coins to Greece
June 21 (UPI) -- The United States has returned 51 stolen ancient coins to Greece in what is the largest collection of its kind to be intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and repatriated.
Capitol rioter who stunned police officer gets more than 12 years in prison
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Capitol rioter who stunned police officer gets more than 12 years in prison
June 21 (UPI) -- A Donald Trump supporter who used a stun gun on a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection yelled "Trump won" after being sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison Wednesday.
Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger
June 21 (UPI) -- Samples taken from an Idaho murder scene last year contain a match to DNA taken from the cheek of suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to court documents.
Indian Prime Minister Modi celebrates 'unity of mind and body' with U.N. yoga session
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi celebrates 'unity of mind and body' with U.N. yoga session
June 21 (UPI) -- The Ninth International Day of Yoga took place on Wednesday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part with hundreds of others outside of U.N. headquarters in New York.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, expert says
U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, expert says
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement