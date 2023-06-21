Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 2:21 PM

Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate

By Clyde Hughes
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks about the debt ceiling at the US Capitol on May 31. He said he supported the reintroduction of the Equality Act on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks about the debt ceiling at the US Capitol on May 31. He said he supported the reintroduction of the Equality Act on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Democrats in the House and Senate said Wednesday they reintroduced the Equality Act to offer legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

Democrats joined LGBTQ+ leaders during a Capitol Hill news conference, saying current laws leave that community vulnerable to being discriminated against in employment and many other fields.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, R-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., promised to work hard to get the Equality Act passed despite opposition from Republicans.

RELATED TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic

The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to extend protections for education, housing, and employment for the LGBTQ+ community by expanding protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

They pointed to the Respect for Marriage Act that passed last year with bipartisan support, which enshrined the protection of gay marriage, as evidence that the Equality Act has a path forward.

"Progress must not be mistaken for victory," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who reintroduced the bill in the Senate. "[We must fight] until all Americans have the freedom of equality."

RELATED Studies confirm benefits of gender-affirming care for transgender people

Jeffries said the Equality Act has not been changed from a year ago when it failed to gain traction, but the wave of state laws against the transgender community has helped build some momentum to get something done to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

"The Equality Act is and will continue to be one of our top priorities until we get it over the finish line," Jeffries said. "That is what the Equality Act is all about, pushing back against the discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, choosing hopefulness over hatred."

Human Rights Campaign said 525 bills have been introduced by states that have targeted the community and have negatively impacted rights. HRC's President Kelly Robinson, who attended the news conference, said that gays, lesbians and transgender people are living under different laws than the rest of the country.

RELATED Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law

Conservatives have argued that the law would likely infringe on religious rights and liberties. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., said in 2021 the bill simply does not provide enough protections for those with deeply held religious beliefs, which will make it hard for any GOP member to sign on to.

Latest Headlines

PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
June 21 (UPI) -- U.S. senators invited executives from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi Public Investment Fund to testify as part of a hearing, examining the parties' agreement to join forces, the elected officials said Wednesday.
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a hotline for people to report sexual assault or harassment at facilities run by the agency.
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
June 21 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., outlined a new effort on Wednesday to regulate artificial intelligence, calling on his colleagues to join him.
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
June 21 (UPI) -- Taxpayers' experiences for the 2023 filing season generally improved as the Internal Revenue Service processed returns and issued refunds more quickly than in the past, the National Taxpayer Advocate service said.
FTC files complaint against Amazon for deceptive tactics
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FTC files complaint against Amazon for deceptive tactics
June 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint Wednesday against Amazon, alleging the company tricked customers into enrolling in its Prime subscription service and made it difficult to cancel subscriptions.
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
June 21 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito went on a luxury fishing trip 15 years ago with a billionaire Republican donor whose hedge fund was the subject of several high court rulings in which Alito never recused himself.
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
June 21 (UPI) -- OceanGate, the company that made the missing Titanic submersible, faced warnings about the safety of the vessel before it went missing Sunday during an expedition.
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to moderate GOP presidential debate
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to moderate GOP presidential debate
June 20 (UPI) -- Fox News announced Tuesday that network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate on Aug. 23 in the battleground state of Wisconsin.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely
June 21 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday there will likely be more interest rate hikes before the end of the year because inflation is still well above where it should be despite having slowed.
Utah school district returns Bible to shelves after reversing ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Utah school district returns Bible to shelves after reversing ban
June 21 (UPI) -- A Utah school district that earlier pulled the Bible from its bookshelves in the ongoing nationwide book ban controversy reversed its decision on Tuesday after receiving strong criticism from conservatives.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement