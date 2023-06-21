Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks about the debt ceiling at the US Capitol on May 31. He said he supported the reintroduction of the Equality Act on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Democrats in the House and Senate said Wednesday they reintroduced the Equality Act to offer legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community. Advertisement

Democrats joined LGBTQ+ leaders during a Capitol Hill news conference, saying current laws leave that community vulnerable to being discriminated against in employment and many other fields.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, R-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., promised to work hard to get the Equality Act passed despite opposition from Republicans.

The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to extend protections for education, housing, and employment for the LGBTQ+ community by expanding protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

They pointed to the Respect for Marriage Act that passed last year with bipartisan support, which enshrined the protection of gay marriage, as evidence that the Equality Act has a path forward.

"Progress must not be mistaken for victory," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who reintroduced the bill in the Senate. "[We must fight] until all Americans have the freedom of equality."

Jeffries said the Equality Act has not been changed from a year ago when it failed to gain traction, but the wave of state laws against the transgender community has helped build some momentum to get something done to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

"The Equality Act is and will continue to be one of our top priorities until we get it over the finish line," Jeffries said. "That is what the Equality Act is all about, pushing back against the discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, choosing hopefulness over hatred."

Human Rights Campaign said 525 bills have been introduced by states that have targeted the community and have negatively impacted rights. HRC's President Kelly Robinson, who attended the news conference, said that gays, lesbians and transgender people are living under different laws than the rest of the country.

Conservatives have argued that the law would likely infringe on religious rights and liberties. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., said in 2021 the bill simply does not provide enough protections for those with deeply held religious beliefs, which will make it hard for any GOP member to sign on to.