Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2023 / 5:51 PM

Supreme Court will not hear Christian college's appeal to fight transgender housing

By Sheri Walsh
On Tuesday, Supreme Court justices decided to decline the College of the Ozarks' appeal of a lower ruling, saying the school had no legal standing. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
On Tuesday, Supreme Court justices decided to decline the College of the Ozarks' appeal of a lower ruling, saying the school had no legal standing. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from a private Christian college in Missouri, after the school sued the Biden administration for banning housing assignments that discriminate against transgender individuals.

The justices decided Tuesday to decline the College of the Ozarks' appeal of a lower ruling, saying the school had no legal standing.

Advertisement

The college sued the administration in April 2021, arguing an updated memo from the Department of Housing and Urban Development went against its dormitory assignments, which are based on students' biological sex -- not gender identity -- to conform with the school's religious teachings.

"College of the Ozarks brought this challenge for one reason: The Biden administration was attempting to force them to open their dormitories to members of the opposite sex," Julie Marie Blake, Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel, said in a statement.

RELATED Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law

"Though the high court chose not to review this case, we are hopeful it will soon take up related cases.... College of the Ozarks will continue to follow its beliefs."

Tuesday's Supreme Court decision confirms last year's ruling by the St. Louis-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, which sided with the Biden administration, saying the college does not have a case to sue because the government has not tried to enforce an anti-discrimination case against it.

Advertisement

And the Justice Department argued the College of Ozarks would not likely face any enforcement because it holds a religious exemption.

RELATED Texas bans transgender women from female collegiate sports

President Joe Biden signed an executive order when he took office in 2021, directing federal agencies to interpret sex-discrimination provisions to prevent discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. The Fair Housing Act was updated a month later.

In its written response last month, the Biden administration told the Supreme Court that its 2021 guidance does not require the college "or any other housing provider to do or refrain from doing anything" and that the college "has not alleged any past, current or threatened enforcement."

The school's attorneys argue that despite the administration's reassurances on enforcement, their failure to allow comment on the housing proposal before implementing it has "mammoth implications."

RELATED Studies confirm benefits of gender-affirming care for transgender people

"If HUD gets away with rewriting the FHA via the Directive, it has no incentive to ever go through the rule-making process," the College of the Ozarks' attorneys wrote in court filings.

"That eliminates judicial review until after an enforcement proceeding is complete and the regulated entity has already been harmed."

Latest Headlines

Publisher Gannett files lawsuit accusing Google of unfair ad monopoly
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Publisher Gannett files lawsuit accusing Google of unfair ad monopoly
June 20 (UPI) -- Media company Gannett filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Google, accusing the tech giant of unfair practices when it comes to its digital advertising.
Pratt & Whitney announces $206 million investment for Georgia jet engine plant
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Pratt & Whitney announces $206 million investment for Georgia jet engine plant
June 20 (UPI) -- Pratt & Whitney announced Tuesday that they will be investing $206 million to expand the aircraft engine manufacturer's business in Columbus Georgia.
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
June 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guard officials said Tuesday that there was less than 40 hours of oxygen supply left on a missing submersible that was carrying five people to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.
Fire officials point to lithium-ion batteries in NYC e-bike shop fire that killed 4
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fire officials point to lithium-ion batteries in NYC e-bike shop fire that killed 4
June 20 (UPI) -- Four people died in a fire at a E-bike repair shop in lower Manhattan Tuesday. Two people are reportedly in critical condition.
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
June 20 (UPI) -- A massive search operation is underway to locate five people aboard a small submersible that went missing during a dive to see the Titanic's wreck.
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCollum to moderate GOP presidential debate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCollum to moderate GOP presidential debate
June 20 (UPI) -- Fox News announced Tuesday that network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate on Aug. 23 in the battleground state of Wisconsin.
U.S. extends protections for immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. extends protections for immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua
June 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Tuesday it was extending temporary protected status for immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua for an additional 18 months.
Eli Lilly announces $2.4B deal to acquire autoimmune treatment company
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Eli Lilly announces $2.4B deal to acquire autoimmune treatment company
June 20 (UPI) -- Drugmaker Eli Lilly said Tuesday that it had agreed to a $2.4 billion deal to acquire Dice Therapeutics, a company that develops drugs for autoimmune diseases.
Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty to misdemeanor federal tax charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty to misdemeanor federal tax charges
June 20 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Hunter Biden said Tuesday he will plead guilty to two federal offenses connected with his taxes and businesses.
Trump classified documents trial tentatively set for Aug. 14
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump classified documents trial tentatively set for Aug. 14
June 20 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial for alleged illegal retention of classified documents will begin on Aug. 14, a Florida federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
Search for missing submersible shows public's deep fascination for Titanic
Search for missing submersible shows public's deep fascination for Titanic
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement