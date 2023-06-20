Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2023 / 8:59 PM

Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Tuesday's ruling on Arkansas law could have an effect in other states. Judges have temporarily blocked similar gender-affirming restrictions in Alabama, Florida and Indiana as the issue of transgender rights and acceptance has grown. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tuesday's ruling on Arkansas law could have an effect in other states. Judges have temporarily blocked similar gender-affirming restrictions in Alabama, Florida and Indiana as the issue of transgender rights and acceptance has grown. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has struck down the country's first state ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, calling Arkansas' law unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. of the Eastern District of Arkansas overturned and blocked the state's "Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Rather than protecting children or safeguarding medical ethics, the evidence showed that the prohibited medical care improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the state undermined the interests it claims to be advancing," Moody wrote in Tuesday's 80-page ruling, which could affect other states with similar laws.

Judges have temporarily blocked similar gender-affirming restrictions in Alabama, Florida and Indiana.

RELATED Studies confirm benefits of gender-affirming care for transgender people

Arkansas' law was passed by the General Assembly on April 6, 2021, after former Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed it, making Arkansas the first state in the country to ban gender-affirming care.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued one month later, on behalf of four trans minors and two doctors who provide gender-affirming care, arguing it violated the Constitution. Moody temporarily blocked the law from going into effect in July 2021.

Last week, the Justice Department filed a Statements of Interest of the United States against Arkansas' ban. Lawyers with the department argued it violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Advertisement

"By denying only transgender minors' access to medically necessary care, and penalizing the healthcare providers who would provide it, the state does not further its purported goal of protecting the 'health and safety' of Arkansan minors but rather thwarts it by denying the most vulnerable among them life-saving care," the filing said.

While attorneys for the state argued there was a lack of evidence supporting gender-affirming care for minors, in addition to what they called harmful side effects, remorse with age over transitions and insufficient consent, Moody said "the evidence presented at trial does not support these assertions."

"The testimony of well-credentialed experts, doctors who provide gender-affirming medical care in Arkansas, and families that rely on that care directly refutes any claim by the State that the Act advances an interest in protecting children," Moody wrote Tuesday.

RELATED Texas bans transgender women from female collegiate sports

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is a Republican, blasted the judge's decision in a tweet.

"This is not 'care' -- it's activists pushing a political agenda at the expense of our kids and subjecting them to permanent and harmful procedures," Sanders wrote.

"Only in the far-Left's woke vision of America is it not appropriate to protect children," Sanders said, adding Attorney General Tim Griffin will appeal the decision to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Advertisement

Read More

Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law

Latest Headlines

Collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia to reopen this weekend
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia to reopen this weekend
June 20 (UPI) -- Thanking work crews for their round-the-clock dedication, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shaprio said Tuesday the collapsed portion of the I-95 in northeast Philadelphia will reopen this coming weekend.
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
June 20 (UPI) -- The names of those who financially backed Rep. George Santos', R-N.Y., $500,000 criminal bond will be revealed Thursday, according to a federal judge who gave the bail backers less than two days to withdraw.
In Iowa, Asa Hutchinson touts measured approach to green energy transition
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In Iowa, Asa Hutchinson touts measured approach to green energy transition
HARLAN, Iowa, June 20 (UPI) -- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would roll back President Joe Biden's renewable energy deadlines if he is elected president in 2024 during a campaign stop in Harlan, Iowa on Tuesday.
New transmission line to carry wind energy electricity from Wyoming to Nevada
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New transmission line to carry wind energy electricity from Wyoming to Nevada
June 20 (UPI) -- Workers broke ground Tuesday on a new high-voltage transmission line electrical line that will run from Wyoming to Nevada.
Publisher Gannett files lawsuit accusing Google of unfair ad monopoly
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Publisher Gannett files lawsuit accusing Google of unfair ad monopoly
June 20 (UPI) -- Media company Gannett filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Google, accusing the tech giant of unfair practices when it comes to its digital advertising.
Supreme Court will not hear Christian college's appeal to fight transgender housing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court will not hear Christian college's appeal to fight transgender housing
June 20 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from a private Christian college in Missouri, after it sued the Biden administration for banning housing assignments that discriminate against transgender individuals.
Pratt & Whitney announces $206 million investment for Georgia jet engine plant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pratt & Whitney announces $206 million investment for Georgia jet engine plant
June 20 (UPI) -- Pratt & Whitney announced Tuesday that they will be investing $206 million to expand the aircraft engine manufacturer's business in Columbus Georgia.
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
June 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guard officials said Tuesday that there was less than 40 hours of oxygen supply left on a missing submersible that was carrying five people to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.
Fire officials point to lithium-ion batteries in NYC e-bike shop fire that killed 4
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fire officials point to lithium-ion batteries in NYC e-bike shop fire that killed 4
June 20 (UPI) -- Four people died in a fire at a E-bike repair shop in lower Manhattan Tuesday. Two people are reportedly in critical condition.
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
June 20 (UPI) -- A massive search operation is underway to locate five people aboard a small submersible that went missing during a dive to see the Titanic's wreck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement