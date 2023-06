1/3

June 22 (UPI) -- House lawmakers on Thursday voted to send impeachment articles against President Joe Biden to two committees rather than vote on them outright. The resolution introduced by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was bypassed and referred to both the House Judiciary and Homeland Security committees. Advertisement

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., opposed moving straight to impeachment, as did several other Republicans. The divide threatened to create a debate on the House floor.

A direct vote on whether or not to kill the resolution did not take place Thursday.

Boebert, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, said if the matters do not move through the two committees expeditiously, she will file a "privileged" resolution to compel a vote in the House.

The resolution accuses Biden of violating his oath as president by failing to secure the southern border.

"President Biden has intentionally facilitated a complete and total invasion at the southern border. President Biden ended the Migrant Protection Protocols to require aliens seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while being processed by the Department of Homeland Security," the document reads.

Boebert did not specify how long she would give the committees, but did say "a few months of work" would be reasonable.

Boebert first introduced the impeachment articles earlier this month.