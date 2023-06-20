Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2023 / 12:00 PM

Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty to misdemeanor federal tax charges

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Hunter Biden on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanors for failing to pay his taxes. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Hunter Biden on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanors for failing to pay his taxes. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Hunter Biden said Tuesday he will plead guilty to two federal offenses connected with his taxes and businesses.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss' office said Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, faced misdemeanor charges for failing to pay federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000 in taxes in each year.

Advertisement

It also said Hunter Biden possessed a firearm in October 2018 despite "knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance," a charge for which he has agreed to enter a pretrial diversion agreement to avoid prosecution.

Weiss' office said the investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing, although his attorney, Chris Clark, said in a statement that it was his understanding "that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved" as a result of the agreement.

RELATED Trump requests meeting with Garland over classified documents special counsel

"Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement will also be filed by the government," Clark said.

Advertisement

Hunter Biden will now face an arraignment in the coming weeks and is expected to give himself up to Delaware authorities and will be processed by U.S. Marshals.

The case marks the first time the Justice Department has brought charges against the child of a sitting president.

RELATED Lawmaker blasts House oversight chair over denied access to Biden probe info

"The president and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life," a White House spokesperson said. "We will have no further comment."

The investigation into Hunter Biden started under the administration of former President Donald Trump and continued under Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss when President Joe Biden took office. Republicans wanted a special prosecutor for the case but the Justice Department rejected the call, saying it wanted to investigation to be free of politics.

Trump criticized the decision Tuesday in a post on his social networking platform Truth Social.

RELATED House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden

"The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere 'traffic ticket.' Our system is BROKEN," he wrote.

Hunter Biden has been a political target for Republicans since his father started running for president against Trump. Rep. James Comer, quickly issued a statement, calling Hunter Biden's pleas a "slap on the wrist."

Advertisement

"Let's be clear: the Department of Justice's charges against President Biden's son Hunter reveals a two-tiered system of justice," Comer said in a statement on Twitter.

"Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling and possible bribery."

Comer said the plea deal will have no impact on the committee's continued investigation into the Biden family.

"We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden's involvement in the family schemes is revealed," Comer said.

Latest Headlines

Trump classified documents trial tentatively set for Aug. 14
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Trump classified documents trial tentatively set for Aug. 14
June 20 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial for alleged illegal retention of classified documents will begin on Aug. 14, a Florida federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
Biden to meet with tech industry execs in California on dangers of AI
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to meet with tech industry execs in California on dangers of AI
June 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will kick off a second day of campaign stops in California's Bay Area Tuesday, meeting with artificial intelligence developers in a growing push to quickly regulate the new technology.
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
June 20 (UPI) -- The aging sons of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg -- the infamous American husband and wife who were executed for spying 70 years ago this week -- are demanding the U.S. government release all records related to the case.
6 teens shot in Milwaukee after Juneteenth festivities
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
6 teens shot in Milwaukee after Juneteenth festivities
June 19 (UPI) -- Six teenagers were shot as Juneteenth celebrations near downtown Milwaukee wrapped up Monday, according to police who said the gunfire appears to have started with a fight.
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
June 19 (UPI) -- The search for British actor Julian Sands -- missing since January on California's Mt. Baldy -- resumed Saturday with warmer weather and additional snow melt, but there was still no sign of the actor five months later.
Search for missing submersible shows public's deep fascination for Titanic
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Search for missing submersible shows public's deep fascination for Titanic
June 19 (UPI) -- As rescue teams search for a missing five-person submersible in the Atlantic, it is the ill-fated Titanic that has fascinated millions worldwide since it sank more than a century ago and lured the tour to its wreckage.
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
June 19 (UPI) -- John Durham will testify before two House committees later this week a month after authoring a special counsel report on the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump's ties with Russia.
Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
June 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to keep evidence in the federal classified documents case in Florida, and he will not be allowed to view evidence without his attorneys present, a federal judge ruled.
Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for powerful, sued by workers over wages
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for powerful, sued by workers over wages
June 18 (UPI) -- Three workers at Bohemian Club have filed a class action lawsuit against the secretive retreat for the powerful alleging wage theft and other labor violations.
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
June 19 (UPI) -- Libraries have been at the receiving end of book challenges, threats and new laws. Now, some worry a federal appeals court could chip away at longstanding protections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement