House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden

Vuk Jeremić (pictured in 2012), former president of the U.N. General Assembly and former foreign minister of Serbia, has been asked by the House Oversight Committee for an interview and documents related to Hunter Biden. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/ | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which is investigating the Biden family's business dealings, has asked a former Serbian official for an interview and documents related to Hunter Biden. The Republican-led committee sent a five-page letter Tuesday to Vuk Jeremić, who served as Serbia's foreign minister and president of the U.N. General Assembly from 2012 to 2013. Advertisement

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden's connections to certain international and domestic business transactions and practices, including his family and associates who peddled influence to generate millions of dollars for the Biden family," chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., wrote in the letter.

"The committee's review of testimony in a federal criminal prosecution -- United States vs. Patrick Ho -- and other documents show that you have records and information related to the Biden family's foreign business dealings," Comer added.

Ho, who was the former head of CEFC China Energy's U.S.-based operation, was convicted of international bribery and money laundering in 2018. According to the letter, Jeremić testified during the trial about certain CEFC officials, including Ho and Chairman Ye Jianming, who the letter says "had connections to the Chinese Communist Party."

"Evidence shows that you developed a business relationship with Hunter Biden and his associates and communicated with them about Chairman Ye and CEFC," Comer said.

"During the Patrick Ho trial, you testified that CEFC paid you hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to act as 'consultant,' and in turn, you would 'open doors' by introducing CEFC employees to business and political leaders in various countries," Comer added.

The committee launched its influence peddling investigation into the family of President Joe Biden last month after Republicans gained a slim majority of the House during the midterm elections.

"The American people must know the extent of Joe Biden's involvement in his family's shady business deals and if these deals threaten national security and his decision-making as president," Comer said in a statement last month.

In a statement Tuesday, Comer called Jeremić a "key witness to our investigation."

"Mr. Jeremić's previous testimony regarding business relationships with officials who participated in international bribery schemes raises red flags that there may be evidence showing the Biden family and associates peddled influence and attempted to sell access, including to individuals connected to the Chinese Communist Party."