Trump requests meeting with Garland over classified documents special counsel

1/3

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss special counsel Jack Smith's probe into Trump's handling of classified documents. File Pool Photo by Timothy A. Clary/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Former President Donald Trump called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss special counsel Jack Smith's probe into Trump's handling of classified documents. Trump shared a letter to Garland on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, alleging he has been singled out in an "outrageous and unlawful fashion" in the probe, noting that President Joe Biden is also being investigated for his handling of classified documents. Advertisement

"Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly," the attorneys said in the letter. "We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your special counsel and his prosecutors."

Garland appointed Smith as special counsel to investigate Trump's handling of classified documents as he left the White House, some of which were found in a search of his Mar-a-Lago home last summer along with his alleged efforts to interfere with the transfer of power following the 2020 election including his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

In January, a White House lawyer confirmed that documents from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered in a private office in Washington and turned over to the National Archives in November.

Additional documents were later found in multiple other locations, including Biden's Wilmington, Del., home office.

Classified documents were also found at the Indiana home of Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence.

The Justice Department last month said it had provided access to the documents to the top four leaders in Congress as well as the Republican and Democrat heads and ranking members from both the Senate and House Intelligence committees.