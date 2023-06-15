Tornado tears through Perryton as storms clear Texas panhandle

1/2

More severe weather is hitting the Southern United States Thursday, with thunderstorms, high wind and hail all possible for the second day in a row. File Photo by Rick Wilson/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A tornado tore through the small town of Perryton on Thursday night after thunderstorms and extreme weather were expected to hit the southern United States for the second day. "Our thoughts are with those in Perryton, TX tonight," the Nation Weather Service's office in Amarillo said in a statement. Advertisement

"A devastating tornado changed many lives there this evening and many homes and businesses destroyed. We are thinking about you all and praying for you."

Earlier in the evening, the NWS Amarillo office said the tornado was confirmed north of the town and moving eastward at 20 mph.

"Take shelter if in the path of this dangerous storm!" officials warned.

The storms have cleared the majority of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles with "severe weather risk" continuing to diminish.

The Texas Department of Transportation said that its crews were assisting with recovery from the damage and urged drivers to avoid the roads in areas hit the hardest.

Earlier in the day, forecasters had warned that thunderstorms, high wind and hail were possible for the second day in a row. Tornados were also said to be possible in Kansas.

"Numerous severe thunderstorms [are] expected today across parts of the central and southern Plains," the National Weather Service said in an update Thursday.

"Additional chances for flash flooding and severe weather throughout the central/eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast, as well as into the central High Plains through Friday."

Poor air quality because of smoke from Canadian wildfires is also expected through the northern Plains and Midwest.

"A very active weather pattern impacting much of the nation with numerous types of hazardous weather is anticipated to continue through the start of this weekend," the NWS said in the update.

This comes after heavy weather slammed the South and U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday, with tornadoes toppling trees and tearing the roofs off of buildings in Alabama and Georgia. Mississippi also dealt with strong winds Wednesday.

Officials in Alabama warned of strong winds up to 90 miles per hour through the weekend.

"Incredible mid-level jet streak for this time of year in the southern Plains ejects into western Oklahoma and North Texas by 5 pm. Explosive supercell development upon arrival of this arc. I expected earlier initiation of supercells and greater coverage with pattern hedge," meteorologist Reed Timmer Tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service also issued heat warnings across several southern states, with temperatures hitting up to 112 degrees around Houston.

Near-record high temperatures are also possible in San Antonio and Dallas as well as across parts of New Orleans.