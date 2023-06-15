House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone

Congressional Democrats sent letters to several CEOs of large-store pharmacies demanding to know if they plan on selling the popular abortion drug mifepristone. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Wednesday sent a letter to the heads of Costco, Health Mart, Kroger, Safeway and Walmart in an effort to get the retailers to make a public commitment to selling the abortion drug mifepristone at their pharmacies. Mifepristone, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and in circulation for more than two decades, nearly was taken off the shelves when a federal judge in Texas ruled that the drug was approved illegally. Advertisement

The U.S. Supreme Court stepped and ruled that mifepristone can remain available as the lower court ruling is being appealed.

In a letter whose lead signatures include Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., and Judy Chu, D-Calif., the representatives asked why they have not completed the process of becoming a certified mifepristone dispenser and if they are planning on moving forward.

"Your continued silence is unacceptable as it is misaligned with your publicly stated values in support of equal access to healthcare and of gender equality," the letter said. "In light of current attacks on bodily autonomy and on people's freedom to make their own health care decisions, your companies have a responsibility to consumers and communities to address this issue as soon as possible.

"We, therefore, request that you provide us with a clear answer about whether and when you will seek authorization to become a certified pharmacy dispenser of mifepristone?"

Republican attorneys generals threatened the chief executives of CVS and Walgreens, the country's two largest pharmacies, with legal action if they sold the drug in their state while California Gov. Gavin Newsom refused the new license of Walgreens to not commit to the drug.

The overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last year left the country with a patchwork of abortion laws with some states virtually outlawing the procedure while others moving to enshrine the right to an abortion in state law.

Other signers include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.