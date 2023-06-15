Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 15, 2023 / 1:58 PM

House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone

By Clyde Hughes
Congressional Democrats sent letters to several CEOs of large-store pharmacies demanding to know if they plan on selling the popular abortion drug mifepristone. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Congressional Democrats sent letters to several CEOs of large-store pharmacies demanding to know if they plan on selling the popular abortion drug mifepristone. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Wednesday sent a letter to the heads of Costco, Health Mart, Kroger, Safeway and Walmart in an effort to get the retailers to make a public commitment to selling the abortion drug mifepristone at their pharmacies.

Mifepristone, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and in circulation for more than two decades, nearly was taken off the shelves when a federal judge in Texas ruled that the drug was approved illegally.

Advertisement

The U.S. Supreme Court stepped and ruled that mifepristone can remain available as the lower court ruling is being appealed.

In a letter whose lead signatures include Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., and Judy Chu, D-Calif., the representatives asked why they have not completed the process of becoming a certified mifepristone dispenser and if they are planning on moving forward.

RELATED British lawmakers call for reform after woman jailed for late medical abortion

"Your continued silence is unacceptable as it is misaligned with your publicly stated values in support of equal access to healthcare and of gender equality," the letter said. "In light of current attacks on bodily autonomy and on people's freedom to make their own health care decisions, your companies have a responsibility to consumers and communities to address this issue as soon as possible.

Advertisement

"We, therefore, request that you provide us with a clear answer about whether and when you will seek authorization to become a certified pharmacy dispenser of mifepristone?"

Republican attorneys generals threatened the chief executives of CVS and Walgreens, the country's two largest pharmacies, with legal action if they sold the drug in their state while California Gov. Gavin Newsom refused the new license of Walgreens to not commit to the drug.

RELATED McCarthy struggles to control House under pressure from far-right revolts, centrists

The overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last year left the country with a patchwork of abortion laws with some states virtually outlawing the procedure while others moving to enshrine the right to an abortion in state law.

Other signers include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

RELATED NY sues radical anti-abortion group to block members from clinics

Latest Headlines

Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
June 15 (UPI) -- New York police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on a subway in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
Defense Department announces effort to increase Idaho cobalt extraction
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Defense Department announces effort to increase Idaho cobalt extraction
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense Thursday announced an agreement with Jervois Global Limited to study expanded cobalt extraction in Idaho.
Thunderstorms, strong wind, extreme heat to hit U.S. South, Gulf Coast
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Thunderstorms, strong wind, extreme heat to hit U.S. South, Gulf Coast
June 15 (UPI) -- More severe weather is hitting the southern United States Thursday, with thunderstorms, high wind and hail all possible for the second day in a row.
Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $3 million in emergency funds to help repair a collapsed Philidelphia bridge on Interstate 95.
Biden praises commitments from Live Nation, others to end junk fees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden praises commitments from Live Nation, others to end junk fees
June 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met Thursday with private sector companies that have committed to end surprise junk fees by fully disclosing all customer fees upfront.
Bipartisan bill blocks TikTok, similar companies from exporting U.S. data
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Bipartisan bill blocks TikTok, similar companies from exporting U.S. data
June 15 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and House members has introduced a new bill to stop employees of foreign corporations like TikTok from accessing U.S. data from abroad.
Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals
June 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced new sanctions on two North Korean nationals who have helped procure equipment for the country's ballistic missile program.
Supreme Court upholds tribal preferences in adoption of Native American children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court upholds tribal preferences in adoption of Native American children
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ruled 7-2 to uphold congressional authority to give Native Americans preference on adoption of Native American children under the Indian Child Welfare Act.
U.S. industrial activity sputtered in May
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. industrial activity sputtered in May
June 15 (UPI) -- Industrial production in the U.S. economy slipped in May following two straight months of growth, signaling the world's largest economy is cooling off in response to higher lending rates, the Federal Reserve reported.
First-time jobless claims static, but four-week average is troubling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First-time jobless claims static, but four-week average is troubling
June 15 (UPI) -- Initial claims of unemployment during the week ending June 10 were unchanged from the prior week, though the Labor Department said Thursday the four-week moving average was the highest in more than a year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement