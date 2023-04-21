Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 21, 2023 / 2:12 PM

Abortion proponents, foes await Supreme Court decision on mifepristone

By Clyde Hughes
Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. gave the Supreme Court until Friday to make a decision on the abortion drug mifepristone. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI
Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. gave the Supreme Court until Friday to make a decision on the abortion drug mifepristone. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will determine by Friday evening if the availability of mifepristone will be cut nationwide, severely limiting access to medical abortions in the country and undermining the authority of the Food and Drug Administration.

The court is expected to make a ruling on whether it should continue blocking a ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to prevent access to mifepristone in some circumstances or side with the Biden administration to keep FDA rules that make it available.

Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday gave the full court until midnight Friday to make a decision.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk sided with anti-abortion groups and suspended the FDA's approval of the drug on April 7, threatening its availability nationwide.

RELATED To understand American politics, move beyond left and right

The Fifth Circuit blocked a portion of Kacsmaryk'sruling, allowing the FDA's original approval to stand from some two decades ago but not the agency's expansion of its use in the following years.

The Supreme Court decision comes less than a year after its newly formed conservative 6-3 majority overturned the federal right to an abortion in Roe vs. Wade. The decision wiped out nearly 50 years of legal precedent while allowing each state to set its own rules over abortion.

Advertisement

Mifepristone has been widely used for more than two decades to terminate early pregnancies and treat complications due to miscarriages.

RELATED Senate Democrats defeat GOP resolution to stop VA from providing abortions

Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, though, ruled that the FDA had rushed the approval of the abortion drug when it came on the market during the Clinton administration.

In response to his ruling, states like California, New York and Massachusetts have stocked up on abortion medication while the legal challenges move forward.

His decision prompted the Biden administration to approach the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. While keeping it available the appeals court eliminated access to the drug after the seventh week of pregnancy and curtailed mail deliveries and the ability of non-physicians to administer the drug.

RELATED West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban

Also hanging in the balance is an injunction issued last Thursday by U.S. District Judge Thomas G. Rice of Washington state that protected access to mifepristone there, 16 other states and the District of Columbia.

The states covered under Rice's order are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

Latest Headlines

CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
April 21 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Friday that CEOs from the major insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi will testify at a hearing next month.
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
April 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. federal trade Commission said Friday that HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million to settle allegations that it deceived service providers using misleading tactics selling home improvement project leads.
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
April 21 (UPI) -- Unions at Rutgers University representing faculty and adjunct professors are contemplating going back on the picket line six days after ending one of the largest education strikes in history as contract talks stall.
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
April 21 (UPI) -- Twitter removed the "state-affiliated media" label from the accounts of U.S.-based outlets NPR and PBS Friday. The company also removed the labels for outlets funded by authoritarian governments like China and Russia.
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
April 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of a fight against a Florida law that bans discussing sexual orientation or identity in the classroom have planned a school walkout and rallies in four cities on Friday.
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
April 21 (UPI) -- Larry Elder, the conservative talk-radio host who came up short in a failed vote to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom two years ago, announced Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
April 21 (UPI) -- With reservoirs close to full capacity and snowmelt runoff beginning, California's Department of Water Resources expects to deliver 100% of the state's requested water supplies for the first time in 17 years.
AAA: Gas prices should follow oil and move lower
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AAA: Gas prices should follow oil and move lower
April 21 (UPI) -- If the direction of crude oil prices is any indication, the price at the pump for consumers should start to move lower, motor club AAA said.
Tesla increases prices on high-end Model S and X
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla increases prices on high-end Model S and X
April 21 (UPI) -- After taking stock market hits for lowering prices on some of its electric vehicle models this year, Tesla announced on Friday it will increase prices on its high-end Model S and Model X vehicles.
Joe Biden signs executive order on environmental justice for communities
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden signs executive order on environmental justice for communities
April 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday aimed at protecting vital resources in minority communities as part of a series of announcements to highlight government efforts to fight climate change.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement