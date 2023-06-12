Advertisement
U.S. News
June 12, 2023 / 2:03 PM

Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events

By Simon Druker
1/5
President Joe Biden had to cancel events at the White House Monday because of a root canal procedure. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI
President Joe Biden had to cancel events at the White House Monday because of a root canal procedure. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden had to cancel events at the White House Monday because of a root canal procedure.

Monday's dental work was performed at the White House by a team of medical professionals from the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Advertisement

The work was the second part of a two-day procedure, after the president began feeling discomfort on Sunday, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the ​​physician to the president said in a memo.

"They determined that endodontic treatment (root canal) was most appropriate. Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time (Sunday), with a plan for specialized endodontal follow-up in the near future. The president tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications," O'connor wrote.

"He is experiencing further discomfort this morning, which was anticipated. The endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed will complete the president's root canal today, at the White House."

Using advanced techniques to treat dental pulp and root issues, endodontists focus on relieving tooth or mouth pain while saving the natural tooth whenever possible, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Biden, 80, was set to host College Athlete Day at the White House, but Vice President Kamala Harris filled in for him.

Advertisement

Biden's meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the president's appearance at the Chiefs of Missions Reception were both re-scheduled for Tuesday.

Because the president was not undergoing anesthesia for the procedure, the use of the 25th Amendment was not required.

Read More

Biden's dental procedure delays meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg Miami prepares for protests ahead of Donald Trump hearing HSBC takes start-up page from Silicon Valley after buyout

Latest Headlines

Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
June 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will travel to Miami a day before his first appearance in federal court where he'll answer to a 37-count indictment alleging he willfully mishandled classified documents.
In announcing corporate layoffs, Grubhub cites rising staff, operating costs
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
In announcing corporate layoffs, Grubhub cites rising staff, operating costs
June 12 (UPI) -- The CEO of GrubHub announced Monday that the company is laying off about 15% of its corporate workforce in an attempt to curb rising operating and staff costs.
New York Fed: Consumer expectations on short-term inflation hit two-year low
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York Fed: Consumer expectations on short-term inflation hit two-year low
June 12 (UPI) -- Short-term expectations on consumer-level inflation slumped to the lowest level in two years, though consumers said their own financial situation was somewhat worse for wear, the New York Fed said Monday.
Biden's dental procedure delays meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden's dental procedure delays meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg
June 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden canceled a meeting Monday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, where the two were expected to discuss the organization's summit in Lithuania in July as well as the situation in Ukraine.
GM to investment millions in assembly plant upgrades in Indiana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM to investment millions in assembly plant upgrades in Indiana
June 12 (UPI) -- After a big spend in Michigan, automaker General Motors said Monday it was investing more than $600 million in Indiana to build the next generation of its full-sized, light-duty trucks.
U.S. gasoline prices stable but primed for some volatility
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices stable but primed for some volatility
June 12 (UPI) -- Gasoline prices in the U.S. economy have been relatively stable, though some volatility is expected given some competing trends, data show.
JPMorgan Chase announces settlement with alleged Epstein victim
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase announces settlement with alleged Epstein victim
June 12 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase said it reached a settlement on Monday with one of Jefferey Epstein's sexual victims who sued the bank in federal court charging the institution aided the late financier in his alleged crimes.
Rising anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts warnings, challenges from rights groups
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rising anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts warnings, challenges from rights groups
June 12 (UPI) -- A rising number of anti-LGBTQ rights laws are being passed and proposed in statehouses across the United States impacting millions of people.
3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
June 12 (UPI) -- Six people were shot, including three fatally, Sunday night during what authorities have described as an "interpersonal dispute" at a residence in a middle-class Annapolis neighborhood.
13 injured in shooting, stabbing or struck by car at Syracuse gathering
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
13 injured in shooting, stabbing or struck by car at Syracuse gathering
June 11 (UPI) -- At least four people were shot, while three more were hit by cars and six were stabbed during a mass gathering that was attended by hundreds of people in Syracuse, N.Y. early Sunday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wagner Group boss hits back at Russian military poised to take control of mercenary group
Wagner Group boss hits back at Russian military poised to take control of mercenary group
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
Ukraine says forces recaptured four villages in Donetsk region
Ukraine says forces recaptured four villages in Donetsk region
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement