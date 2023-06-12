Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events

1/5

President Joe Biden had to cancel events at the White House Monday because of a root canal procedure. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden had to cancel events at the White House Monday because of a root canal procedure. Monday's dental work was performed at the White House by a team of medical professionals from the Walter Reed Medical Center. Advertisement

The work was the second part of a two-day procedure, after the president began feeling discomfort on Sunday, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the ​​physician to the president said in a memo.

"They determined that endodontic treatment (root canal) was most appropriate. Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time (Sunday), with a plan for specialized endodontal follow-up in the near future. The president tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications," O'connor wrote.

"He is experiencing further discomfort this morning, which was anticipated. The endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed will complete the president's root canal today, at the White House."

Using advanced techniques to treat dental pulp and root issues, endodontists focus on relieving tooth or mouth pain while saving the natural tooth whenever possible, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Biden, 80, was set to host College Athlete Day at the White House, but Vice President Kamala Harris filled in for him.

Biden's meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the president's appearance at the Chiefs of Missions Reception were both re-scheduled for Tuesday.

Because the president was not undergoing anesthesia for the procedure, the use of the 25th Amendment was not required.