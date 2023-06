1/3

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg will visit the White House Monday, where he will discuss the organization’s upcoming summit in Lithuania in July as well as the situation in Ukraine with President Joe Biden. File Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House Monday, where the two are expected to discuss the organization's summit in Lithuania in July as well as the situation in Ukraine. The summit is scheduled to take place July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. Advertisement

Biden and Stoltenberg will also discuss work to "further strengthen Allied deterrence and defense and deepen NATO's partnerships," according to a White House statement.

Stoltenberg is expected to leave office in the fall when his already-extended term ends. The 64-year-old's tenure as NATO Secretary General was extended by a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The NATO chief has said he will not seek another extension, meaning he will vacate the post at the end of September. The former Norwegian prime minister has already committed to leading Norway's central bank.

Biden seemed to voice tentative support last week for British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to succeed Stoltenberg, calling him a "very qualified individual," in talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement

"Maybe, that remains to be seen. We are going to have to get a consensus within Nato to see that happen," Biden said at the time.

In April, Biden and Stoltenberg officially welcomed Finland as the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in what was the fastest ratification process in NATO's modern history.

Stoltenberg recently met with Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, where the two also discussed the upcoming Vilnius Summit.