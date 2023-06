Image of Casey White, who was sentenced to life in prison in connection with his escape. It led to the suicide of Vicky White, the prison official who helped him escape and went on the run with. File Photo courtesy of Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- An Alabama convicted murderer who escaped from jail with the help of a female officer he was romantically linked to was sentenced to life in prison. The sentence delivered Thursday was part of a plea deal accepted by Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Benjamin Graves on Casey White, who escaped from the county jail in April 2022 with the aid of Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the jail. They were unrelated. Advertisement

Casey White was being held on capital murder charges in a 2015 stabbing when Vicky White took him out of jail on a ruse and went on the run. Vicky White killed herself as authorities closed in on capturing them. He was eventually caught in Indiana.

"I feel like the most hated man in the world," Casey White told Graves in court. "I feel like the most-hated man in the world. I loved Vicky and I wouldn't drag her name through the mud for anyone in this courtroom.

RELATED 2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison

"Vicky took me out because she said, 'right was right. Wrong is wrong.' [She was the] first person to show me affection. First person to give me a hug in six years. I apologize to her family because she said that's the only thing she regretted ... leaving her family."

Advertisement

Casey White must still go to trial in his capital murder case, set for Aug. 14. He has been charged in the death of 2015 death of Alabama woman Connie Ridgeway. He was originally just weeks away from trial when Vicky White helped him escape.

He is also serving a 75-year sentence for convictions stemming from a wide range of charges in 2015, including attempted murder.