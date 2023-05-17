Trending
U.S. News
May 17, 2023

After 10-day manhunt in 3 states, second Philadelphia prison escapee recaptured

By Patrick Hilsman
U.S. Marshals recaptured Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center escapee Ameen Hurst Wednesday after a 10-day manhunt. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Marshalls Service
May 17 (UPI) -- A second inmate who escaped a Philadelphia prison on May 7 has been recaptured at a residence in the city.

Ameen Hurst, 18, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, along with fellow inmate Nasir Grant, 24, by cutting a hole in the facility's fence.

"U.S. Marshals Service investigators arrested Philadelphia prison escapee Ameen Hurst at 8:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Washington Avenue in Philadelphia. The 10-day manhunt covered three states, dozens of leads, and hundreds of working hours," the Philadelphia office of the U.S. Marshals Service tweeted Wednesday.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clarke told a news conference that one of Hurst's relatives contacted law enforcement to arrange a negotiated surrender, but that Hurst did not comply with the arrangement.

"We had three deadlines and were in constant communication, and [Hurst] significantly missed those deadlines," said Clarke.

Authorities say Hurst's brother also was arrested but did not provide further information.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Hurst is accused of four slayings between 2020 and 2021.

U.S. Marshals recaptured Grant Thursday, shortly after police arrested Xianni Stalling, 21, on suspicion that she had aided the escapees. Stalling was charged with escape and hindering apprehension, conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

Grant was in prison on drug and gun charges.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals arrested Michael Abrams, 21, on suspicion of helping the escapees.

Assistant District Attorney Lyandra Retacco said, "We are pleased that these escapees and their conspirators have been arrested without incident."

