2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison

1/2

Michael Lewis, 31, was recaptured Monday, hours after escaping from the Raymond Detention Center. Photo courtesy of Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones/ Twitter

May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mississippi said Monday that two more inmates have escaped from a prison where four inmates escaped last month. Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring, both 31, were found missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning's official count, Hinds County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Advertisement

"We believe that they were able to get access to an air duct within the facility, which led to the exterior of the facility where they were able to go over a fence and escape," Sheriff Tyree Jones told reporters in a press conference.

His office earlier said damage had been located within the facility and at a perimeter fence.

Lewis was recaptured Monday evening by sheriff deputies hunting for the fugitives, officials said, with the search continuing for Spring.

No information about the recapture was released to the public.

Authorities said Lewis had been at the facility since December related to a slew of charges stemming from a DUI, including possession of marijuana and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Spring had been at the prison since November on burglary charges as well as probation and parole violations.

Advertisement Escapee alert Michael Lewis-31 (Left) and Joseph Spring-31 (Right) were both missing from the Raymond Detention Center during this morning's official headcount. A breach in the facility was later located along with fence damage. Anyone with information call 601-352-1521. pic.twitter.com/RVefAx7qbq— TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) May 29, 2023

The facility breach comes more than a month after four inmates fled the Mississippi jail on April 22.

Of the four, two were recovered dead.

Dylan Arrington died following a shootout with police from a Carthage, Miss., house where he barricaded himself and ignited a fire. Casey Grayson was found dead in a parked vehicle at a New Orleans truck stop.

The other two -- Jerry Raynes and Corey Harrison -- were recaptured.