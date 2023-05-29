Advertisement
May 29, 2023 / 11:44 PM

2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison

By Darryl Coote
Michael Lewis, 31, was recaptured Monday, hours after escaping from the Raymond Detention Center. Photo courtesy of Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones/Twitter
May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mississippi said Monday that two more inmates have escaped from a prison where four inmates escaped last month.

Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring, both 31, were found missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning's official count, Hinds County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"We believe that they were able to get access to an air duct within the facility, which led to the exterior of the facility where they were able to go over a fence and escape," Sheriff Tyree Jones told reporters in a press conference.

His office earlier said damage had been located within the facility and at a perimeter fence.

Lewis was recaptured Monday evening by sheriff deputies hunting for the fugitives, officials said, with the search continuing for Spring.

No information about the recapture was released to the public.

Authorities said Lewis had been at the facility since December related to a slew of charges stemming from a DUI, including possession of marijuana and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Spring had been at the prison since November on burglary charges as well as probation and parole violations.

The facility breach comes more than a month after four inmates fled the Mississippi jail on April 22.

Of the four, two were recovered dead.

Dylan Arrington died following a shootout with police from a Carthage, Miss., house where he barricaded himself and ignited a fire. Casey Grayson was found dead in a parked vehicle at a New Orleans truck stop.

The other two -- Jerry Raynes and Corey Harrison -- were recaptured.

Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
May 29 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy drowned and five other people had to be pulled from the water at New Jersey's Sandy Hook Beach where signs were posted Memorial Day to stay out of the ocean.
WWII airman, killed in crash 80 years ago, to be buried this week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
WWII airman, killed in crash 80 years ago, to be buried this week
May 29 (UPI) -- The remains of World War II airman James M. Howie, 24, who was killed in a crash eight decades ago, will be laid to rest in his Illinois hometown of Chester five days after Memorial Day.
Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
May 29 (UPI) -- More than a month after being shot in the head, Ralph Yarl participated in a walk and run to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries in Kansas City on Monday.
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
May 29 (UPI) -- Texas lawmakers signed a bill Monday that bans programs and offices in publicly funded colleges and universities from promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
Man charged in killing near home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man charged in killing near home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
May 29 (UPI) -- A man was charged with murder on Monday over the stabbing death of a woman found about two blocks from the home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
May 29 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts arrested two men and busted up a "large-scale" drug trafficking enterprise after officers and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted three kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico.
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
May 29 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle paid tribute to the U.S. servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country.
8 injured as gunfire erupts at party outside Philadelphia Union soccer stadium
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
8 injured as gunfire erupts at party outside Philadelphia Union soccer stadium
May 29 (UPI) -- Police said eight people were injured as gunfire broke out during a Memorial Day weekend party held near Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., home of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
May 29 (UPI) -- A Florida man was arrested after allegedly dousing another man with gasoline at a Tampa service station and lighting him on fire, sheriff's officials said Monday.
Biden remembers Americans who 'gave all' in Memorial Day speech
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden remembers Americans who 'gave all' in Memorial Day speech
May 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a solemn speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday for the 155th Memorial Day observance ceremony.
