U.S. News
May 24, 2023 / 1:54 PM

One inmate on the loose, another recaptured after escape from Ohio prison

By Patrick Hilsman
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says James Lee, who was discovered to be missing from an Ohio correctional facility Tuesday, has been recaptured in Kentucky. Photo Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol/Twitter
May 24 (UPI) -- An inmate suspected of escaping an Ohio correctional facility was recaptured Wednesday in Kentucky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Police are still pursuing a second escapee.

James Lee, 47, and Bradley Gillespie, 50, were discovered to be missing during a prisoner count Tuesday from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio.

Lee, who was serving a sentence for burglary and safecracking, was recaptured. Gillespie, who had been serving a sentence for murder since 2016 remains on the loose.

"Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for two inmates who have escaped from Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution. These individuals should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees these individuals or has information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately," the Ohio Highway Patrol tweeted Wednesday.

Ohio authorities said the pair were seen together in surveillance footage Monday and warned that both should be considered dangerous.

Additionally, authorities offered a $21,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the escapees.

Lee was spotted by Highway Patrol officers in a stolen vehicle with another individual, believed to be Gillespie. After leading police on a car chase, the vehicle crashed, at which point police pursued the pair on foot.

Lee was arrested in Henderson, Ky., and Gillespie is believed to have evaded his pursuers.

"We are using resources we have to locate Bradley Gillespie. We encourage the community to be vigilant, keep their doors locked, and contact 911 if you have any information about his location," said Henderson police.

The Ohio Department of Corrections is investigating the escape.

