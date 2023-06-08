FBI Director Christopher Wray looks on during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 10. The House Oversight Committee canceled a contempt vote against Wray on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee has canceled its contempt of Congress vote against FBI Director Christopher Wray after he agreed to allow members to view records of a source claiming to have evidence of President Joe Biden being bribed when he served as vice president. In a statement, the committee said Wednesday the FBI will allow committee members to review the record and receive a briefing. The FBI will also make two additional documents referenced in the file called FD-1023 available for committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to review. Advertisement

"After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has caved and is now allowing all members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee to review this unclassified record that memorializes a confidential human source's conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden," the statement said.

"Americans have lost trust in the FBI's ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency and accountability. Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had repeatedly called for Wray to turn over the documents to the entire panel or face a contempt vote. He credited Comer in advance for his insistence on demanding the records.

"Former Attorney General Barr confirmed this information was sent to the U.S. Attorney in Delaware for further investigation and the FBI has confirmed it is being used in an ongoing investigation," Comer said.

"We also know the confidential human source who provided this information is highly credible and trusted, has worked with the FBI for over a decade, and has been paid six figures. The allegations contained within this record track closely with the Oversight Committee's investigation of the Biden family's influence-peddling schemes."

Raskin had said the investigation into the Biden document was closed but suggested a partisan bent when adding that it was taken by Barr under former President Donald Trump to his Delaware office.