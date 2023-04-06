Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2023 / 4:30 PM

Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case

By Patrick Hilsman
1/3
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has subpoenaed former New York County Special District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to address what Republicans have described as politically motivated charges against former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has subpoenaed former New York County Special District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to address what Republicans have described as politically motivated charges against former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed a former assistant district attorney in New York who resigned after leading an investigation into the finances of former President Donald Trump.

Mark Pomerantz was one of two prosecutors who resigned in February 2022 after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took office and indicated he had doubts about proceeding with the probe into whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms.

Advertisement

Jordan, R-Ohio, wants Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor, to appear for a deposition as the committee "is conducting oversight" of Bragg's conduct.

"Pomerantz's public statements about the investigation strongly suggest that Bragg's prosecution of President Trump is politically motivated," Jordan said in a statement.

RELATED Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday on charges brought by Bragg's office related to hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is the first former U.S. president to be indicted.

"Based on your unique role as a special assistant district attorney leading the investigation into President Trump's finances, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the committee's oversight and potential legislative reforms," the subpoena's cover letter reads.

Advertisement

Bragg's office portrayed the move as an attempt to interfere in an ongoing criminal case.

RELATED Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes

"The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation," the DA's office said in a statement reported by Politico. "Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law."

Last month, as news of a potential indictment swirled, Jordan and two other GOP lawmakers sent letters to Bragg's office requesting that he testify and provide documents about this investigation. He declined.

Bragg has rejected claims that Trump's prosecution is politically motivated and accused Jordan, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., of collaborating with Trump.

RELATED Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment

Trump has focused his ire against Bragg on social media, posting on his Truth Social platform, "He is doing the work of anarchists and the devil, who want our country to fail."

Donald Trump's historic indictment

Former President Donald Trump speakes to the media and supporters after returning to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on April 4, 2023. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that transgender student athletes may compete on woman's sports teams in West Virginia, upholding a lower court's challenge to anti-trans legislation passed in 2021.
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
April 6 (UPI) -- Democrats on Thursday angrily responded to a report that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife were longtime recipients of undisclosed luxury trips from a major Republican Party donor.
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
April 6 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims.
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday withdrew approval of Makena, a prescription drug that had been approved for reducing the risk of pre-term birth in women who already have had one spontaneous pre-term birth.
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
April 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Dalton, Ga., Thursday to announce a $2.5 billion solar panel factory expansion between Summit Ridge Energy and Qcells.
Walmart to expand electric vehicle charging stations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walmart to expand electric vehicle charging stations
April 6 (UPI) -- Walmart has announced plans to expand electric vehicle charging stations to more Walmart and Sam's Club locations.
In unprecedented move, Tennessee might expel 3 Democrats over gun protests
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In unprecedented move, Tennessee might expel 3 Democrats over gun protests
April 6 (UPI) -- Tennessee Republican lawmakers appear poised to remove three Democratic representatives from their elected offices Thursday after they took part in anti-gun protests inside the state Capitol last week.
Rare April subtropical storm may brew in Gulf of Mexico next week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rare April subtropical storm may brew in Gulf of Mexico next week
Meteorologists will be closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as there is concern that a tropical or subtropical system may brew prior to moving onshore in the southern United States next week.
Finance risks relatively low despite banking turmoil, St. Louis Fed chief says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Finance risks relatively low despite banking turmoil, St. Louis Fed chief says
April 6 (UPI) -- Following the collapse of U.S. banks, the chairman of the St. Louis Fed said Thursday that risks in the financial sector are low relative to the recession from 2007-2009.
White House brings back 'EGGucation' theme for second Biden Easter Egg Roll event
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House brings back 'EGGucation' theme for second Biden Easter Egg Roll event
April 6 (UPI) -- White House will host its annual Easter Egg Roll event on Monday with first lady Jill Biden continuing a school-focused "EGGucation" theme from last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement