Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has subpoenaed former New York County Special District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to address what Republicans have described as politically motivated charges against former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed a former assistant district attorney in New York who resigned after leading an investigation into the finances of former President Donald Trump. Mark Pomerantz was one of two prosecutors who resigned in February 2022 after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took office and indicated he had doubts about proceeding with the probe into whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms. Advertisement

Jordan, R-Ohio, wants Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor, to appear for a deposition as the committee "is conducting oversight" of Bragg's conduct.

"Pomerantz's public statements about the investigation strongly suggest that Bragg's prosecution of President Trump is politically motivated," Jordan said in a statement.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday on charges brought by Bragg's office related to hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is the first former U.S. president to be indicted.

"Based on your unique role as a special assistant district attorney leading the investigation into President Trump's finances, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the committee's oversight and potential legislative reforms," the subpoena's cover letter reads.

Bragg's office portrayed the move as an attempt to interfere in an ongoing criminal case.

"The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation," the DA's office said in a statement reported by Politico. "Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law."

Last month, as news of a potential indictment swirled, Jordan and two other GOP lawmakers sent letters to Bragg's office requesting that he testify and provide documents about this investigation. He declined.

Bragg has rejected claims that Trump's prosecution is politically motivated and accused Jordan, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., of collaborating with Trump.

Trump has focused his ire against Bragg on social media, posting on his Truth Social platform, "He is doing the work of anarchists and the devil, who want our country to fail."

