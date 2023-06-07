Trending
June 7, 2023 / 3:15 PM

House Oversight head James Comer plans to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt

By Matt Bernardini
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., released a resolution on Wednesday, seeking to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt for ignoring a subpoena.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., released a resolution on Wednesday, seeking to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt for ignoring a subpoena. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., released a resolution on Wednesday to hold FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Comer has said that FBI officials refused to turn over an "unclassified record" to the committee. The chairman said that the record shows that President Joe Biden previously took a $5 million bribe from a foreign national in exchange for "certain actions."

The resolution will be considered on Thursday at a committee hearing.

"We have been clear that the FBI must produce the unclassified FD-1023 record to the custody of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability," Comer said in a statement. "To date, the FBI has refused to comply with our lawfully issued subpoena and even refused to admit the record's existence up until a week ago."

RELATED FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing

Comer and ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., met with FBI officials on Monday to review allegations that Biden had accepted a bribe while serving as vice president, according to NBC News.

Comer has described the source of the information as a trusted, "highly credible" confidential informant.

Raskin had a different viewpoint of the briefing, saying that the investigation Comer alluded to has ended. He also said the complaint was made to the Justice Department under President Donald Trump and to former Attorney General William Barr.

RELATED Senate Democrats question FBI's handling of Kavanaugh investigation tip line

According to Raskin, Barr appointed Scott Brady, a U.S. attorney for Western Pennsylvania at the time, to investigate the allegations. He suggested that Rudy Giuliani was the informant.

"The FBI and Department of Justice under Attorney General Barr and Scott Brady terminated the investigation. They said there were no grounds for further investigative steps," Raskin said, according to CNN. "My understanding is there is an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden relating to gun charges and one or two other things taking place in Delaware. But I don't know of any connection between that criminal investigation and the document that we saw today."

RELATED Wray: Social media was one of the catalysts for Jan. 6 attack

