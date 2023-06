Two mourners were shot, including one who died, at Washington National Cemetery in Maryland where they were attending the burial Tuesday of a 10-year-old girl who was also the victim of gun violence. Photo courtesy of Washington National Cemetery

June 6 (UPI) -- Two mourners were shot, including one who died, as they attended the cemetery burial of a 10-year-old girl who was also the victim of gun violence. The shooting Tuesday afternoon at Washington National Cemetery in Prince George's County near Washington, D.C., followed a dispute, according to Prince George's County police Maj. David Blazer. Advertisement

"As many of you know, there was a funeral taking place for a 10-year-old murder victim from D.C.," Blazer said.

"We believe that this was a dispute totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral, the circumstances leading up to the funeral -- the circumstances to the investigation in D.C.," Blazer told reporters. "This was totally independent of that."

One man died and one woman was injured in Tuesday's shooting. The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Blazer said. Police could not say whether the shooting victims were related to the deceased girl.

While a suspect was arrested, police have not released a motive.

Arianna Davis was just 10-years-old when she was "accidentally hit in a barrage of gunfire" last month, according to Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police. She was killed while riding in the car with her family on Mother's Day.