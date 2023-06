Police are seeking information on a shooting that happened overnight Sunday in Columbia, Mo., that resulted in the deaths of two teenagers and injuries to at least four more. File photo courtesy of Simaah from Pixabay

June 4 (UPI) -- Police are seeking information on a shooting that happened overnight Sunday in Columbia, Mo., that resulted in the deaths of two teenagers and injuries to at least four more. The Boone County Sheriff's Office received a call of shots fired on Sunday at about 12:47 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found six teenagers with gunshot wounds. Two teens, 16- and 17-years-old, were killed, according to a post from the sheriff's office. Advertisement

The shooting took place at a party that was being held in a vacant home that police say dozens of people attended. A verbal altercation between two groups of people led up to the shooting. Four teenagers between 16 and 19 years old suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

No suspect has been arrested. The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact the office at 573-442-6131 or 311. Anonymous tips can be shared through Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.

According to CNN, Sunday's incident was the 275th mass shooting in the United States in 2023. More than 650 teenagers have been killed in shootings and 1,600 have been injured.

