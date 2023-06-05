Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2023 / 8:52 PM

Family of slain mother, shot through neighbor's closed door in Florida, urges arrest

By Sheri Walsh
Ajike "AJ" Owens, a mother of four, was shot and killed through her neighbors door following a dispute. Her family demanded justice during a press conference Monday and called on the Marion County Sheriff to arrest the suspect. Photo courtesy of attorney Ben Crump/Twitter
Ajike "AJ" Owens, a mother of four, was shot and killed through her neighbors door following a dispute. Her family demanded justice during a press conference Monday and called on the Marion County Sheriff to arrest the suspect. Photo courtesy of attorney Ben Crump/Twitter

June 5 (UPI) -- The family of a slain Florida mother of four, shot through a closed door following a dispute with her neighbor, is calling on police to arrest the suspect.

The family of Ajike "AJ" Owens demanded justice at a press conference Monday as Marion County Sheriff deputies, who have identified the shooter, work to determine what role the state's "stand your ground laws" might play in Owens' death.

Advertisement

"Any time that we think or perceive or believe that that might come into play, we cannot make an arrest. The law specifically says that," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods explained. "And what we have to rule out is whether this deadly force was justified or not before we can even make the arrest."

In Florida, residents can defend themselves with deadly force if they believe they are in imminent danger.

Advertisement

"This is not a whodunnit. We know who did the shooting," Woods added.

Owens, who is Black, was shot Friday near her Ocala home after she went to talk to a neighbor. The unidentified white woman "yelled" at Owens' children "to get off her land" and called "them racial slurs," according to Ben Crump, one of the family's attorneys.

Crump said the neighbor took an iPad left behind by one of the children and then threw it at the boy when he went to retrieve it, prompting Owens to confront her.

RELATED 2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party

"She knocked on the door and at that point, the woman allegedly shot through the door, hitting AJ, who later died from her injuries," Crump said in a tweet.

Owens' mother, Pamela Dias, said Monday her daughter was simply protecting her children.

Advertisement

"The mother, the protector of her children, she wanted to know why this happened. A closed locked door. The door never opened," Dias said.

"My daughter, my grandchildren's mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her. She had no weapon. She posed no imminent threat to anyone."

The sheriff acknowledged Monday that there was a feud between the neighbors and that there was a heated exchange before the shooting. There "was aggressiveness back and forth from both of them," as Woods said investigators were still working to get both sides of the story.

"I wish our shooter would have called us instead of taking actions into her own hands," Woods added, saying deputies had responded half a dozen times since January of 2021 to calls surrounding the feud.

Attorney Anthony Thomas, who also represents the Owens family, urged Woods to make an arrest.

"Make no mistake about it, We do support our sheriff. But at the same time, we want him to do the job that he promised that he would do and we want swift justice."

Read More

9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk

Latest Headlines

Oklahoma approves first religious public charter school in United States
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oklahoma approves first religious public charter school in United States
June 5 (UPI) -- Oklahoma approved the first religious public charter school in the country on Monday, allowing St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School to be publicly funded.
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
U.S. News // 4 days ago
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
The 2024 U.S. presidential race is ramping up, with Republican candidates launching campaigns for the party's nomination to take on Democrat President Joe Biden. Here's a rundown of candidates who have announced so far.
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
June 5 (UPI) -- Just days before his birthday, former vice president Mike Pence has officially filed the paperwork to seek the Republican nomination to run for the President of the United States in next year's election.
Heat-trapping atmospheric carbon dioxide soars to new record
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Heat-trapping atmospheric carbon dioxide soars to new record
June 5 (UPI) -- Heat-trapping carbon dioxide hit record levels in May, peaking at 424 parts per million and blowing past levels not seen in more than 4 million years, NOAA scientists announced Monday.
GOP-led House oversight panel to hold contempt hearings for FBI director
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GOP-led House oversight panel to hold contempt hearings for FBI director
June 5 (UPI) -- House Republicans will hold a contempt of Congress hearing on Thursday over FBI Director Christopher Wray allegedly withholding records, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said Monday.
Joe Biden, Denmark's Frederiksen tout importance of being 'united' on Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joe Biden, Denmark's Frederiksen tout importance of being 'united' on Ukraine
June 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen discussed support for Ukraine their shared values in a meeting at the White House on Monday afternoon.
Robert Hanssen, ex-FBI agent convicted of spying, dies in prison at 79
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Robert Hanssen, ex-FBI agent convicted of spying, dies in prison at 79
June 5 (UPI) -- Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who sold U.S. secrets for $1.4 million to the Soviet Union and later Russia, was found dead Monday in his Colorado prison cell, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Apple's WWDC unveils Vision Pro headset, new laptops, advanced operating systems
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Apple's WWDC unveils Vision Pro headset, new laptops, advanced operating systems
June 5 (UPI) -- Apple introduced its latest slate of state-of-the-art tech at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, Calif., on Monday, headlined by the Vision Pro headset.
Social activist Cornel West announces presidential bid with People's Party
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Social activist Cornel West announces presidential bid with People's Party
June 5 (UPI) -- Renowned activist Cornel West announced on Monday that he will run for president as a member of the People's Party.
Trump lawyers reportedly meet with prosecutors in classified documents probe
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump lawyers reportedly meet with prosecutors in classified documents probe
June 5 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday reportedly met with officials from the Justice Department to discuss the ongoing probe into classified documents that were discovered at the former president's Florida home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement