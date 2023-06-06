7 injured in shooting outside Virginia high school graduation; 2 in custody

1/2

Seven people were shot following Huguenot High School's graduation Tuesday in Richmond, Virginia, according to police who said three people were seriously injured. Two people are in custody. Photo courtesy of Richmond Public Schools

June 6 (UPI) -- Seven people were shot following a high school graduation Tuesday in Virginia, according to police who said three people were seriously injured. Two suspects are in custody, according to Richmond interim police chief Rick Edwards. Advertisement

The shooting occurred at about 5:15 p.m., just as the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School in Richmond was concluding. Police responded to the scene inside and outside Altria Theater, where the ceremony was held.

Richmond Public Schools official Matthew Stanley said the shooting happened at Monroe Park, which is across the street from the theater on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. Text alerts were sent urging people to stay inside and avoid the area.

"The Richmond Police and VCU Police Departments, with support from Virginia State Police and Henrico Police, are on scene near the Altria Theater for a shooting incident, the university said in a campus wide alert.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park."

Three schools were scheduled to hold their graduation ceremonies Tuesday at Altria Theater, according to the school district's website.

"We have canceled a graduation ceremony from another school scheduled later this evening," the website stated.

The district also announced that all schools would be closed on Wednesday.

"Tonight, after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony, a shooting took place outside in Monroe Park. Out of an abundance of caution, RPS will close all schools tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7," the district said in a statement.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney told reporters Tuesday he was offering prayers to the victims, their families and to "the children" who expected to celebrate their graduation.

"This is tragic, but also traumatic because this is their graduation," Stoney said. "The question that comes to mind right now is: Is nothing sacred any longer?"