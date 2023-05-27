Advertisement
U.S. News
May 27, 2023 / 1:55 PM

No debt limit deal yet but McCarthy 'hopeful' of Saturday agreement

By Simon Druker
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Saturday he is 'always hopeful' when asked if a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid defaulting could be reached in the afternoon. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Saturday he is 'always hopeful' when asked if a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid defaulting could be reached in the afternoon. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

May 27 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he is hopeful of reaching a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default as early as Saturday.

After arriving at the U.S. Capitol early in the day, McCarthy told reporters that although no deal had yet been reached with the Biden administration, he believed the two sides are "closer to an agreement now" than previously, adding, "I see progress. But listen, this is not easy in any shape or form."

Asked later in the morning if a deal could be reached on Saturday, the Republican speaker said he was waiting on a return phone call from the White House, and added, "I am always hopeful."

He also vowed that Congress will reach an agreement before the new deadline or so-called X date, when the United States runs out of money to pay its bills.

RELATED Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default

A Democratic Party source familiar with the ongoing negotiations told NBC News the two sides "are very close but not done yet."

President Joe Biden is spending the Memorial Day long weekend at Camp David but remaining in constant contact with his negotiators.

The House and Senate are technically on a week-long break for the long weekend, which started Thursday.

RELATED Debt ceiling talks continue as deadline, congressional recess approach

House Republicans, who hold a majority, have insisted on federal spending cuts of approximately $4.8 trillion over the next decade in exchange for agreeing to a proposed $1.5 trillion increase to the debt limit.

Biden and the Democrat-led Senate want a debt ceiling increase absent of any preconditions.

"Everybody won't like what is the end of the agreement...on both sides," McCarthy said Saturday.

RELATED The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation points to another possible rate hike

"But...at the end of the day I think people should see what that product is before people vote on it."

He also reiterated his 72-hour pledge to give legislators a full three days to read any drafted agreement before voting on whether or not to approve it.

The deadline to reach a deal before defaulting is not set in stone.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to Congress Friday saying the government will now have until June 5 before it runs out of money to pay its bills rather than her previously-announced June 1 deadline.

"Based on the most recent available data, we now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government's obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5," Yellen said in the letter.

