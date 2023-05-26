Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2023 / 12:10 PM

U.S. debt talks close to resolution, but expect a tense weekend of negotiations

By Daniel J. Graeber
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been briefing reporters regularly on the status of debt ceiling negotiations with the White House. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been briefing reporters regularly on the status of debt ceiling negotiations with the White House. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders could vote as early as Tuesday on increasing the debt limit as negotiators seemed to move closer to a deal just days before the so-called X date, when the government runs out of money.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefed reporters shortly before noon on Friday on the ongoing negotiations with White House officials over raising the debt ceiling.

Advertisement

The briefing came as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the government could default on its debt obligations as soon as Tuesday without action.

Should a deal emerge, the House could vote after leaders return from the long weekend on Tuesday, with the Senate following suit on Wednesday, said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at New York brokerage OANDA.

RELATED The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation points to another possible rate hike

Democrats, who hold a narrow majority in the Senate, wanted a clean debt ceiling increase without preconditions, while Republicans, in control of the House, proposed a $1.5 trillion debt limit hike with federal spending cuts of approximately $4.8 trillion over the next decade.

Advertisement

"We've been talking to the White House all day, we've been going back and forth, and it's not easy," McCarthy was quoted by the New York Times as saying late Thursday. "It takes a while to make it happen, and we are working hard to make it happen."

Markets were in the black on Friday amid optimism of a breakthrough in negotiations. The Dow was up 0.8% and the tech-heavy NASDAQ was up 1.6% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT.

RELATED House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts

The sentiment was similar this time last week and no deal emerged, however.

The potential deal would see a cap on discretionary spending for the next two years, far below the GOP's initial proposal, though defense spending would be spared from any deep cuts. The $80 billion allocated last year by Congress to the Internal Revenue Service to crackdown on high wage earners and tax evaders could be scaled down to around $10 billion as part of a comprehensive debt package.

Both Fitch and the ratings division of Morningstar put the U.S. credit rating on notice this week given concerns about the ability of the U.S. government to settle its debts. Any missed payment would be considered a default, which could have dire ramifications on the global economy given the importance of the U.S. dollar and the influence of U.S. trade.

Advertisement

"Even if Congress ends up increasing the debt ceiling prior to the X-date, the prospect of repeated debt ceiling standoffs in a polarized political environment may lead DBRS Morningstar to judge that U.S. credit risk has increased to a level that is no longer consistent with a AAA rating," it said.

Extreme partisanship was on full display during debt negotiations. Republicans in three separate cases during the Trump administration raised the ceiling without preconditions, while Vermont's independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said this week that the White House should go it alone by invoking the 14th amendment to the Constitution, which allows the United States to "continue to pay its bills on time and without delay."

Moya at OANDA said there are still some "red lines," such as work requirements for those receive support from programs such as Medicaid.

"This will be a long weekend for negotiations, but time is running out as once a deal is outlined, 72 hours is required for lawmakers to review the text," he said.

Read More

Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal

Latest Headlines

Former ice cream truck driver gets life in prison in Fla. double-murder revenge case
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Former ice cream truck driver gets life in prison in Fla. double-murder revenge case
May 26 (UPI) -- A former ice cream truck driver in Florida was sentenced to life in prison Friday, more than 12 years after he shot two people to death and injured four others.
Consumers are increasingly pessimistic, University of Michigan finds
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Consumers are increasingly pessimistic, University of Michigan finds
May 26 (UPI) -- The outlook on the U.S. economy from consumers "plummeted" amid uncertainty over the path of inflation, the University of Michigan's survey showed.
NYC bans weight discrimination in hiring, housing, public accommodations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYC bans weight discrimination in hiring, housing, public accommodations
May 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed into law Friday a ban on weight discrimination. It will be added to bans on other forms of discrimination in hiring, housing and access to public accommodations.
Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers
May 26 (UPI) -- Ford and Tesla have agreed to a deal giving Ford owners access to Tesla chargers starting early next year. The agreement between the automotive rivals integrates Ford EVs with Tesla charging technology.
Gas prices inch up ahead of long Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gas prices inch up ahead of long Memorial Day weekend
May 26 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices on Friday were up from week-ago levels as demand increases ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial start of the summer driving season, data show.
Minn. governor vetoes bill to extend minimum wage to rideshare drivers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Minn. governor vetoes bill to extend minimum wage to rideshare drivers
May 26 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vetoed legislation that would have required a minimum wage for rideshare drivers as Uber threatened to pull service outside the Twin Cities if the bill became law.
The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation points to another possible rate hike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation points to another possible rate hike
May 26 (UPI) -- Data from Friday show the gauge of inflation preferred by the U.S. Federal Reserve increased from May to April, suggesting lending rates will remain elevated in the world's largest economy.
Ind. abortion doctor violated privacy laws in revealing girl's rape, board rules
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ind. abortion doctor violated privacy laws in revealing girl's rape, board rules
May 26 (UPI) -- An Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim violated privacy laws when she spoke to a newspaper about the case, the Indiana Medical Licensing Board concluded.
California frees man wrongly convicted in shooting after 33 years in prison
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California frees man wrongly convicted in shooting after 33 years in prison
May 26 (UPI) -- California officials released a 55-year-old man from prison earlier this month after determining he was wrongly convicted in a 1989 shooting in Baldwin Park that injured two students after a high school football game.
From gravesites to websites, America honors its fallen service members
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
From gravesites to websites, America honors its fallen service members
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had added more than 300,000 names to the Veterans' Legacy Memorial, an online database that includes information for the veterans that are buried at military cemeteries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement