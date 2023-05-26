Trending
U.S. News
May 26, 2023 / 10:28 AM

The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation points to another possible rate hike

By Daniel J. Graeber
A gauge of inflation at the consumer level increased month-on-month to April, supporting growing expectations of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
A gauge of inflation at the consumer level increased month-on-month to April, supporting growing expectations of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

May 26 (UPI) -- Data from Friday show the gauge of inflation preferred by the U.S. Federal Reserve increased from May to April, suggesting lending rates will remain elevated in the world's largest economy.

The Commerce Department reported that personal consumption expenditures increased by 0.4% in April, after a lackluster increase of 0.1% month-on-month to March.

Over the 12-month period ending in April, the PCE price index increased by 0.2% from the prior month to reach 4.4%.

James Knightley, the chief international economist for investment bank ING, said the uptick could lead policy makers at the Federal Reserve to increase lending rates again as the work to bring inflation closer to their 2% target rate.

RELATED British retail sales rebound back into the black as summer beckons

Inflation is expected to slow during the second half of the year, he added, but the Fed may be running out of patience.

"So, if we get a positive conclusion to the debt ceiling drama and next Friday's jobs number comes in at around 200,000, we would have to say the odds will favor a 25 basis-point hike in June," he said.

The Commerce Department provided mixed data on food and energy prices, with the former increasing by 6.9% over the 12-month period to April and the latter dropping by 6.3%. So-called core PCE, which strips out food and energy, increased by 4.7% annually, led by gains in the price for both goods and services.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said earlier this month that inflation was "much too high."

Meetings from the U.S. central bank's early-May meetings, published Wednesday, showed concerns about a sharp slowdown in economic activity were "appearing" to fade away as the fears about the financial sector recede, though there are other areas of concern.

"Financing conditions continued to be restrictive, and borrowing costs remained elevated," the minutes read.

RELATED Lawmakers explore role of Federal Reserve supervisors in bank failures

The Beige Book, a summary of economic conditions across the various Fed districts, will offer further clues about the state of economy when it's released on Wednesday.

Debt ceiling talks continue as deadline, congressional recess approach

NYC bans weight discrimination in hiring, housing, public accommodations
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
NYC bans weight discrimination in hiring, housing, public accommodations
May 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed into law Friday a ban on weight discrimination. It will be added to bans on other forms of discrimination in hiring, housing and access to public accommodations.
Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers
May 26 (UPI) -- Ford and Tesla have agreed to a deal giving Ford owners access to Tesla chargers starting early next year. The agreement between the automotive rivals integrates Ford EVs with Tesla charging technology.
Gas prices inch up ahead of long Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas prices inch up ahead of long Memorial Day weekend
May 26 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices on Friday were up from week-ago levels as demand increases ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial start of the summer driving season, data show.
Minn. governor vetoes bill to extend minimum wage to rideshare drivers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minn. governor vetoes bill to extend minimum wage to rideshare drivers
May 26 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vetoed legislation that would have required a minimum wage for rideshare drivers as Uber threatened to pull service outside the Twin Cities if the bill became law.
Ind. abortion doctor violated privacy laws in revealing girl's rape, board rules
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ind. abortion doctor violated privacy laws in revealing girl's rape, board rules
May 26 (UPI) -- An Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim violated privacy laws when she spoke to a newspaper about the case, the Indiana Medical Licensing Board concluded.
California frees man wrongly convicted in shooting after 33 years in prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California frees man wrongly convicted in shooting after 33 years in prison
May 26 (UPI) -- California officials released a 55-year-old man from prison earlier this month after determining he was wrongly convicted in a 1989 shooting in Baldwin Park that injured two students after a high school football game.
From gravesites to websites, America honors its fallen service members
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
From gravesites to websites, America honors its fallen service members
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had added more than 300,000 names to the Veterans' Legacy Memorial, an online database that includes information for the veterans that are buried at military cemeteries.
Texas House committee recommends impeaching AG Paxton
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas House committee recommends impeaching AG Paxton
May 26 (UPI) -- A Texas House committee voted Thursday to recommend that Attorney General Ken Paxton be impeached and removed from office.
American woman attacked by shark in Turks and Caicos
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
American woman attacked by shark in Turks and Caicos
May 26 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old woman from Connecticut was hospitalized in serious condition after being attacked by a shark in Turks and Caicos, authorities said.
U.S. sanctions Wagner leader for sourcing weapons through Mali
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Wagner leader for sourcing weapons through Mali
May 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted a leader of Russian private military company Wagner Group that has been fighting in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine over allegations that they are trying to obscure the acquisition o
