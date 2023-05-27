Advertisement
U.S. News
May 27, 2023 / 11:42 AM

Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit

By Patrick Hilsman
The Walt Disney Company has fired back against efforts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove the judge overseeing its lawsuit against him. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The Walt Disney Company has fired back against efforts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove the judge overseeing its lawsuit against him. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company has filed a motion asking a federal court to reject a bid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seeking to remove the judge overseeing its lawsuit against the governor.

Disney filed a motion U.S. District Court in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday as the latest tit-for-tat move in a legal feud between DeSantis and the entertainment giant, initially sparked when Disney last year expressed its opposition to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which was strongly supported by the governor.

DeSantis in February signed legislation removing the status Disney's self-administered Randy Creek Improvement District, a special zone created in 1967 so that Disney would have more control over construction in its theme parks.

In April, Disney sued DeSantis, alleging "a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials."

The governor last week filed a motion to seeking to have Judge Mark Walker removed from the case based on statements he had made in two prior cases. DeSantis alleged Walked had offered Disney "as an example of state retaliation" and argued the judge's statements "could reasonably imply that the Court has prejudged the retaliation question."

In Disney's latest filing, however, its attorneys blasted those assertions and argued that Walker's comments were reasonable.

"The two comments defendants cite provide no basis on which a reasonable, fully-informed person could perceive any risk -- much less a significant risk -- that the court's mind is closed and that it is incapable of fair and dispassionate inquiry into the legal and factual issues in this case," they wrote.

"Judges are not prohibited from referring accurately to widely-reported news events during oral arguments, nor must they disqualify themselves if cases related to those events happen to come before them months later," they added.

Additionally, Disney's lawyers argued that in both cases referred to by DeSantis, the court sided with the government.

The context of Walker's statements, they wrote, "conclusively refutes any suggestion" of bias against the governor, adding that the judge indeed ruled in favor of the state of Florida "in the very cases cited by defendants here as evidence of potential bias against them."

Disney CEO Bob Iger described DeSantis' actions as "retaliatory" against his company's right of free speech during a quarterly earnings call earlier this month.

"This is about one thing and one thing only and that's retaliating against us for taking a position about pending legislation," he told analysts.

Latest Headlines

Storms across High Plains may complicate Memorial Day holiday plans
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Storms across High Plains may complicate Memorial Day holiday plans
Memorial Day holiday plans by residents of the High Plains from west Texas to the Dakotas could be complicated by a storms this weekend, forecasters said Saturday.
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
May 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the state's former governor misappropriated $50 million in funds that had been provided by the American Rescue Plan.
Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default
May 26 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to Congress on Friday, saying that the government will now have until June 5 before it runs out of money to pay its bills rather than the June 1 deadline she had announced.
Blinken to discuss NATO membership for Sweden Monday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Blinken to discuss NATO membership for Sweden Monday
May 26 (UPI) -- Beginning on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Sweden, Norway and Finland to discuss national security cooperation and NATO membership for Sweden.
Defense secretary tells Navy grads their work will ensure U.S. freedom, security
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Defense secretary tells Navy grads their work will ensure U.S. freedom, security
May 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III delivered remarks to U.S. Naval Acadamy graduates during the 2023 graduation ceremony in Annapolis, Md., Friday.
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
May 26 (UPI) -- A Texas school district canceled its high school graduation ceremony after officials said Friday only five of the 33 students were eligible to graduate.
Sargassum seaweed blob targeting Fla.'s coast as health hazard
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Sargassum seaweed blob targeting Fla.'s coast as health hazard
Be cautious when heading to Florida's beaches this summer, an expert warned, as a 5,000-mile floating mass of sargassum seaweed has begun washing up on the state's shores.
2 killed in second fatal plane crash at Palm Beach airport this year
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
2 killed in second fatal plane crash at Palm Beach airport this year
May 26 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a small plane crashed near Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, Fla., Friday.
Walgreens is laying off 10% of corporate workforce
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Walgreens is laying off 10% of corporate workforce
May 26 (UPI) -- The parent company of pharmacy giant Walgreens is laying off 504 corporate employees, 10% of its corporate workforce.
Oath Keepers militia member sentenced to more than 8 years for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Oath Keepers militia member sentenced to more than 8 years for Jan. 6 riot
May 26 (UPI) -- Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers militia, was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison Friday for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington DC.
