Advertisement
U.S. News
May 20, 2023 / 4:09 PM

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit

By Simon Druker
1/2
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to disqualify the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit filed against him by the Walt Disney Company, a court filing indicates. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to disqualify the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit filed against him by the Walt Disney Company, a court filing indicates. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to disqualify the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit filed against him by the Walt Disney Company, a new court filing indicated.

The Republican governor's lawyers filed the motion Friday in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee, asking to have Judge Mark Walker removed from the lawsuit.

Advertisement

The motion accuses Walker, chief judge of the federal court's Northern District of Florida, of exhibiting a bias.

Disney filed suit against the Florida governor last month, accusing him of unconstitutional political retaliation against the California-based entertainment giant.

RELATED Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida

Disney has publicly disagreed with Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation, kicking off a back-and-forth between the company and DeSantis.

In the filing, DeSantis' team points to previous comments made in open court by Walker that could "imply he has prejudged the retaliation in question."

"Because that question is now before this Court, and because that question involves highly publicized matters of great interest to Florida's citizens, the Court should disqualify itself to prevent even the appearance of impropriety," they argued.

RELATED Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law banning funding for higher-ed diversity efforts

DeSantis pointed to two separate incidents where Walker mentioned Disney's previous status as a special district in Florida. The governor this year signed a bill removing Disney's autonomy over the land covering its Disney World resort in Orlando.

Advertisement

The company has not publicly commented on the latest legal step from DeSantis.

Its lawsuit contends DeSantis engaged in "a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials."

RELATED South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially files for 2024 presidential run

This week Disney pulling the plug on a new employee campus planned for Orlando, which would have cost around $1 billion and provided as many as 2,000 jobs for the state.

Latest Headlines

Former GOP congressman Mark Walker enters N.C. gubernatorial race
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Former GOP congressman Mark Walker enters N.C. gubernatorial race
May 20 (UPI) -- Former congressman Mark Walker on Saturday announced his candidacy for North Carolina governor, positioning himself as a moderate in a challenge to Republican frontrunner Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
Biden, Australian PM Albanese sign clean energy, climate change pact
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Australian PM Albanese sign clean energy, climate change pact
May 20 (UPI) -- The United States and Australia on signed a formal agreement to collaborate on advancing clean energy and combat climate change Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Japan.
Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
May 20 (UPI) -- The Nebraska Legislature has passed anti-abortion and anti-trans legislation in a 33-15 vote Friday. Legislative Bill 574 would ban gender-affirming care for patients under 19 and abortions after 12 weeks.
Meteorologists cast wary eye on Atlantic for pre-season tropical storms
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Meteorologists cast wary eye on Atlantic for pre-season tropical storms
Meteorologists are closely monitoring waters surrounding the southeastern United States this weekend for signs of possible pre-season tropical storm development.
Biden optimistic on debt ceiling despite failed round of negotiations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden optimistic on debt ceiling despite failed round of negotiations
May 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday expressed optimism that a deal with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling can be achieved despite a looming default deadline and a day of fruitless negotiations.
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
May 19 (UPI) -- Officials on Friday found two bodies believed to be missing construction workers at a Charlotte, N.C., construction site that burned Thursday in a five-alarm blaze that forced many to be rescued.
White House, lawmakers resume debt limit talks after day's earlier 'pause'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House, lawmakers resume debt limit talks after day's earlier 'pause'
May 19 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers on Friday walked out of a meeting with White House officials over the debt ceiling.
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents ordered detained until trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents ordered detained until trial
May 19 (UPI) -- The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents was ordered detained at a second pretrial bail hearing Friday to determine whether he would remain in federal custody as he awaits trial.
Racial and socio-economic diversity in schools has stalled, report says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Racial and socio-economic diversity in schools has stalled, report says
May 19 (UPI) -- Progress toward increased racial and socio-economic diversity has stalled in many communities as segregation patterns have persisted, according to a new report by the Department of Education on school diversity.
Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
May 19 (UPI) -- World leaders at the G7 summit in Japan announced new sanctions against Russia Friday in hopes of crippling Moscow's ability to keep up the fight in Ukraine after nearly 15 months of war.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement