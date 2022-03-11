Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2022 / 7:50 PM

Disney CEO pauses Fla. political donations over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Adam Schrader & Doug Cunningham
Disney CEO pauses Fla. political donations over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
A copper statue of Walt Disney holding the hand of Mickey Mouse stands in front of Cinderella Castle at the Walt Disney World Resort in September 2021 in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Bob Chapek, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, apologized for the entertainment giant's silence over Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill and announced a pause in political contributions in the state.

Chapek faced criticism for not speaking out previously, after telling stockholders on Wednesday that the company opposed the Parental Rights in Education bill.

Advertisement

The Disney boss on Friday also pledged to be a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community in the future, according to an internal memo obtained by Variety and CNBC.

"Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company's response to the Florida 'Don't Say Gay' bill. Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was," Chapek wrote.

RELATED Judge temporarily blocks Texas investigations into families of transgender children

"It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry."

Chapek said all political donations in Florida, home to Walt Disney World, would be paused as the company conducts a review of its political giving framework while increasing its donations to combat similar bills in other states.

Advertisement

"I truly believe we are an infinitely better and stronger company because of our LGBTQ+ community," Chapek said. "I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on -- and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility and opportunity you deserve."

RELATED Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says

The Human Rights Campaign said Wednesday it won't accept donations from Disney until the LGBTQ+ rights organization sees Disney working to stop laws like the one in Florida. Chapek had said on Wednesday that Disney would donate $5 million to the HRC and other LGBTQ rights groups.

"The Human Rights Campaign will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida's Don't Say Gay or Trans bill, don't become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books," the organization said in a press statement.

This legislation, HRC said, would censor teachers from talking about LGBTQ+ issues or people, preventing all students from experiencing inclusive classrooms.

RELATED Florida lawmakers pass bill to ban LGBTQ talk in schools for grades K-3

The HRC said Disney took "a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida -- including hardworking families employed by Disney."

Advertisement

Popular Information, an online news site that tracks corporate political contributions, reported that Disney has donated around $300,000 to Florida politicians who backed the bill.

Latest Headlines

SUV plows into Washington, D.C., outdoor dining area, kills 2
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
SUV plows into Washington, D.C., outdoor dining area, kills 2
March 11 (UPI) -- Two women died and six other people sustained injuries Friday when the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle, plowing into the outdoor seating area of a Washington, D.C., restaurant, local officials said.
Judge temporarily blocks Texas investigations into families of transgender children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge temporarily blocks Texas investigations into families of transgender children
March 11 (UPI) -- State District Judge Amy Clark Meachum ruled Friday that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services cannot continue to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
Prosecutors request new DNA testing in Adnan Syed murder case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors request new DNA testing in Adnan Syed murder case
March 11 (UPI) -- Maryland prosecutors have called for DNA evidence to be retested in the legal case of Adnan Syed, who was convicted of killing Baltimore high schooler Hae Min Lee in 1999.
Report: Overall ICE arrests drop as agency focuses on felons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: Overall ICE arrests drop as agency focuses on felons
March 11 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have shifted priorities under President Joe Biden's administration to focus on apprehending felons, leading to a drop in overall arrests,
Major winter storm to brush D.C., Philly and NYC with accumulating snow
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Major winter storm to brush D.C., Philly and NYC with accumulating snow
March 11 (UPI) -- Winter storm watches and warnings were in effect from the Tennessee Valley through northern Maine on Friday.
CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation
March 11 (UPI) -- Executives at CVS Health and several employees have been fired for their handling of sexual harassment complaints after an internal investigation.
Gabby Petito's family sues Brian Laundrie's parents
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gabby Petito's family sues Brian Laundrie's parents
March 11 (UPI) -- The parents of Gabby Petito, a Florida woman whose body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming last summer, have filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie, who confessed to killing her.
Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge
March 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Supreme Court dealt a final blow to abortion providers' federal challenge to the state's latest abortion restrictions Friday.
California urges additional immediate water conservation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California urges additional immediate water conservation
March 11 (UPI) -- California is urging residents to do more to conserve water as the state deals with the third straight year of severe drought.
Biden rallies Democratic lawmakers in Philly visit 8 months before midterms
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden rallies Democratic lawmakers in Philly visit 8 months before midterms
March 11 (UPI) -- President Biden visited Philadelphia on Friday and spoke at a retreat of the House Democratic Caucus, where he touched on economic achievements and rallied lawmakers gearing up for this fall's midterm elections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement