April 26, 2023 / 2:40 PM

Disney sues Florida governor for 'campaign to weaponize government power'

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
The Walt Disney Co. sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday for a "relentless campaign to weaponize government power" against the company in retaliation for speaking out against Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Walt Disney Co. sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday for a "relentless campaign to weaponize government power" against the company in retaliation for speaking out against Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Co. sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday, alleging unconstitutional political retaliation against the entertainment giant after it publically disagreed with Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation.

Disney said it had no choice but to sue after exhausting other efforts at a resolution to protect itself against what it called "a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials."

Disney's suit says DeSantis used the power of state government against the company after Disney expressed disagreement over a new law, popularly known as "Don't Say Gay," that prohibits public-school discussions about LGBTQ+ topics.

"A targeted campaign of government retaliation -- orchestrated at every level by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney's protected speech -- now threatens Disney's business operations, jeopardizes its economic future, and violates its constitutional rights," the Disney suit said.

RELATED Ron DeSantis calls for investigation into Disney World power move

The suit said DeSantis has made it clear that he won't stop and, in fact, plans to escalate punitive actions against Disney for expressing political free speech.

The suit alleges that, at DeSantis' bidding, a state oversight board "has purported to 'void'" agreed-upon development contracts that had the foundation for "billions of Disney investment dollars and thousands of jobs."

Disney's lawsuit also points out how DeSantis recently declared that he also planned to look at things such as taxes on hotels, tolls on the roads, and developing some of the property Disney owns with more amusements parks. DeSantis said even a prison next to Walt Disney World was a topic to be explored.

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill giving state control of Disney district

Disney is one of Florida's largest taxpayers, with more than $1.1 billion paid in state taxes last year while employing 75,000 people.

The lawsuit asserts that this is one of the clearest cases of retaliation the court is likely to see.

Disney issued a statement soon after DeSantis signed the "Don't Say Gay" legislation, saying its goal is to have the law repealed by the state legislature or struck down by the courts.

RELATED Florida Senate votes to dissolve Disney special taxing district

"We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country," Disney said.

