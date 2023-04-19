Florida expands so-called 'don't say gay' law through high school level

Florida lawmakers moved Wednesday to expand the state's so-called 'don't say gay' law to the high school level, something first proposed last month by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Florida moved ahead Wednesday with expanding its so-called "don't say gay" law to the high school level. The Florida Department of Education approved the move Wednesday, which was first proposed last month.

Officially known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, the law came into effect last July. At first, it banned discussing sexual orientation or identity in the classroom in primary grade levels.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., speculated the state could expand the law to the high school level.

"For Grades 4 through 12, instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited unless such instruction is either expressly required by state academic standards ... or is part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student's parent has the option to have his or her student not attend," reads the proposed rule.

Under the provisions of the bill, students also are able to opt out of any such discussions.

"We're not removing anything here," Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. told NBC Wednesday.

"All we are doing is we are setting the expectations so our teachers are clear: that they are to teach to the standards," Diaz said.

LGBTQ advocacy groups have denounced the move, calling it discriminatory.

"Free states don't wield the power of government against the people. Free states don't criminalize health care or terrorize small business owners. The damage DeSantis and his cronies have done to Florida will outlast their career ambitions. And we all are paying the price," the advocacy group Equality Florida tweeted Wednesday following the news.