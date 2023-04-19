Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2023 / 5:41 PM

Florida expands so-called 'don't say gay' law through high school level

By Simon Druker
Florida lawmakers moved Wednesday to expand the state's so-called 'don't say gay' law to the high school level, something first proposed last month by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Florida lawmakers moved Wednesday to expand the state's so-called 'don't say gay' law to the high school level, something first proposed last month by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Florida moved ahead Wednesday with expanding its so-called "don't say gay" law to the high school level.

The Florida Department of Education approved the move Wednesday, which was first proposed last month.

Advertisement

Officially known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, the law came into effect last July. At first, it banned discussing sexual orientation or identity in the classroom in primary grade levels.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., speculated the state could expand the law to the high school level.

RELATED Gap growing between countries advancing, regressing LGBTQ+ rights

"For Grades 4 through 12, instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited unless such instruction is either expressly required by state academic standards ... or is part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student's parent has the option to have his or her student not attend," reads the proposed rule.

Under the provisions of the bill, students also are able to opt out of any such discussions.

"We're not removing anything here," Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. told NBC Wednesday.

"All we are doing is we are setting the expectations so our teachers are clear: that they are to teach to the standards," Diaz said.

Advertisement

LGBTQ advocacy groups have denounced the move, calling it discriminatory.

"Free states don't wield the power of government against the people. Free states don't criminalize health care or terrorize small business owners. The damage DeSantis and his cronies have done to Florida will outlast their career ambitions. And we all are paying the price," the advocacy group Equality Florida tweeted Wednesday following the news.

Read More

'Morning after' antibiotics may cut risk of STDs Florida man finds 7-foot gator under his pickup truck

Latest Headlines

In 3 recent U.S. gun violence incidents, victims' common mistakes bring grim results
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
In 3 recent U.S. gun violence incidents, victims' common mistakes bring grim results
April 19 (UPI) -- A wrong turn, wrong address and wrong vehicle all resulted in acts of gun violence in the past week,
Tesla shares fall after earnings drop Wednesday
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Tesla shares fall after earnings drop Wednesday
April 19 (UPI) -- Tesla saw earnings fall 20% when the electric vehicle maker released its latest financial records after the close of trading Wednesday.
Supreme Court hears arguments in First Amendment case over 'true threats'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court hears arguments in First Amendment case over 'true threats'
WASHINGTON, April 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday tackled the question of what types of statements should be considered "true threats."
White House announces additional $325 million military aid package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House announces additional $325 million military aid package for Ukraine
April 19 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration announced an additional security package for Ukraine Wednesday. The $325 million package includes anti-air and anti-armor systems, along with ammunition.
Ukraine official tells U.S. Congress of 80,000 war crimes cases against Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine official tells U.S. Congress of 80,000 war crimes cases against Russia
April 19 (UPI) -- Ukraine's prosecutor general told a congressional committee Wednesday that Russian forces have committed 80,000 cases of war crimes, including summary executions, mass graves, torture and crimes against humanity.
Centrists in House release bipartisan proposal to raise debt limit until year's end
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Centrists in House release bipartisan proposal to raise debt limit until year's end
April 19 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers in the House released a plan Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling, providing another option to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plan.
AG Merrick Garland marks 28 years since Oklahoma City bombing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AG Merrick Garland marks 28 years since Oklahoma City bombing
April 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland marked the 28th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing Wednesday.
Ex-Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg leaves jail after fraud sentence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg leaves jail after fraud sentence
April 19 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was released from New York's Riker's Island jail Wednesday. He completed a sentence for his role in a ten year tax fraud scheme at the former president's company.
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
April 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily extended the stay on a lower court ruling to ban access to the abortion medication mifepristone.
Historic snowmelt could resurrect 'ghost lake' for as long as two years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Historic snowmelt could resurrect 'ghost lake' for as long as two years
After the latest atmospheric river event contributed to the resurrection of a "ghost lake," flooding nearby towns, residents in the path of snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada are waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement