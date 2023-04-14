Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he was shocked when his next door neighbor called him on the phone to inform him there was a 7-foot alligator under his pickup truck.

Joey Quinlan said he was working at his Tampa home when his neighbor tipped him off to the interloper underneath his pickup truck, which was parked in the driveway.

Quinlan captured video of the shade-seeking reptile and posted it to Facebook. He said the discovery was made all the more surprising by the fact that there are no ponds close to his house.

The homeowner said the alligator was the most unusual creature he had encountered in the three and a half years since he moved to Florida from Illinois.

Quinlan contacted a professional wildlife trapper and the gator was safely relocated.