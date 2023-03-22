Trending
U.S. News
March 22, 2023 / 8:11 PM

White House criticizes Florida plan to expand 'don't say gay' measure to high schools

By Simon Druker
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., said Florida could expand its so-called ‘don’t say gay’ law to the high school level. Florida's Parental Rights in Education law currently prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or identity through Grade 3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., said the state could expand its so-called 'don't say gay' law to the high school level.

The amendment to the Parental Rights in Education bill is awaiting DeSantis' signature.

Florida's Department of Education said this week the law banning the teaching of sexual orientation through Grade 3 could eventually expand to include high school, a move the White House criticized Wednesday.

"For Grades 4 through 12, instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited unless such instruction is either expressly required by state academic standards ... or is part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student's parent has the option to have his or her student not attend," reads the proposed rule.

The law prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or identity in primary grade levels took effect in July.

At the time, DeSantis said the law is "putting students first and protecting parents' rights."

The proposed change would extend that through Grade 12.

It also forbids educators from discussing the topics "in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

The White House responded to the news Wednesday afternoon.

"It's wrong. It's completely, utterly wrong," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing with reporters.

"Make no mistake, this is part of a disturbing and dangerous trend that we're seeing across the country of legislation that are anti-LGBTQI+, anti-trans in a way we have not seen in some time. We're talking about students, we're talking about educators, we're talking about just individuals."

