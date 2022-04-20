Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 20, 2022 / 5:36 PM

Florida Senate votes to dissolve Disney special taxing district

By Daniel Uria
Florida Senate votes to dissolve Disney special taxing district
The Florida Senate voted 23-16 Wednesday to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special district that spans 25,000 acres and two counties, allowing the Walt Disney Co, to self-govern the area surrounding its theme park. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- The Florida Senate on Wednesday voted to approve a measure to dissolve one of Disney's special taxing districts in the state at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 23-16 to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allows Disney to self-govern the area around its Walt Disney World theme park near Orlando.

Advertisement

Ron DeSantis called a special legislative session for redistricting and then asked lawmakers to consider eliminating Disney's special districts enacted before 1968.

The governor's move came after Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law that critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law after many employees protested his silence on the bill early last month. It already had been approved by the state Legislature.

RELATED Florida man pleads guilty to sending threatening email to Rep. Ilhan Omar

On Wednesday, lawmakers voted to move forward with S.B. 4C, originally filed by Republican state Sen. Jennifer Bradley, which would dismantle the Reedy Creek district by June 1, 2023.

Months after Walt Disney's death in December 1966, the governor and state lawmakers granted Disney, under the direction of Walt Disney's brother, Roy, establishment of the Reedy Creek Improvement District to govern property that eventually would become Disney World and a city that never was built.

Advertisement

Florida has a total of 1,844 special districts, and the Reedy Creek Improvement District is the largest of the six that Disney controls, spanning 25,000 acres and two counties.

RELATED Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol

Republican State Rep. Randy Fine filed H.B. 3C, a companion to the Senate bill, after he said Disney "chose to kick the hornet's nest" by opposing the "Don't Say Gay" law.

He said the bill would give Orange and Osceola counties access to power previously denied by the state, but acknowledged it was singling out Disney.

"I will say this, you got me on one thing. This bill does target one company. It targets the Walt Disney Co.," Fine said.

RELATED Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he believes the bill was motivated by "the politics of the day" and said he feared it would harm taxpayers in his district who have been shielded from funding Disney's municipal services.

"That has worked to the benefit of all Orange County residents because that has not been a tax burden to all of our residents," he said.

Democrats, such as State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, have expressed concern about DeSantis' seemingly lashing out at the company for opposing his political moves.

"This bill is very frightening. It is extremely frightening because we all know that this bill is political retribution," Smith said.

Advertisement

"You speak out, if you have an opinion about what's happening in the Florida Legislature ... [and] you will be punished."

Latest Headlines

N.J. man charged with federal hate crimes for attacks on Orthodox Jewish men
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
N.J. man charged with federal hate crimes for attacks on Orthodox Jewish men
April 20 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man was charged with federal hate crimes for a series of violent attacks on Jewish men in the state, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Man shot, killed by Secret Service at Peruvian ambassador's home
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Man shot, killed by Secret Service at Peruvian ambassador's home
April 20 (UPI) -- Secret Service agents shot and killed a man Wednesday morning at the Peruvian ambassador's residence in Washington, D.C., after a reported confrontation.
South Carolina Supreme Court halts firing squad execution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
South Carolina Supreme Court halts firing squad execution
April 20 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay for what was planned to be its first execution in more than a decade.
Johnny Depp testifies his finger was severed in fight with Amber Heard
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Johnny Depp testifies his finger was severed in fight with Amber Heard
April 20 (UPI) -- Actor Johnny Depp testified Wednesday that ex-wife Amber Heard threw a vodka bottle at him, forcing him to seek medical help for a severed finger. It was his second day of testimony in his defamation suit against her.
Pets get into owners' edibles, some overdose, survey says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pets get into owners' edibles, some overdose, survey says
With marijuana now legal in many U.S. states, some veterinarians are seeing more cases of cannabis poisoning in dogs and other pets, according to a new survey.
New Mexico fines 'Rust' production for cinematographer's shooting death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Mexico fines 'Rust' production for cinematographer's shooting death
April 20 (UPI) -- New Mexico's occupational safety agency fined the production company behind the film "Rust" nearly $137,000 for willful gun safety failures that led to Alec Baldwin fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with Hollywood shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with Hollywood shooting
April 20 (UPI) -- Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a Hollywood shooting in November.
Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop
April 20 (UPI) -- Netflix, once the king of streaming, saw its shares tumble 37% Wednesday after its earnings report revealed that it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.
Vice President Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding
April 20 (UPI) -- When New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gets married next month, Vice President Kamala Harris will officiate her ceremony.
Bidens will attend White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bidens will attend White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30
April 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, marking the first time a president has attended the event since former President Barack Obama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol, Ukraine, stalled
Humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol, Ukraine, stalled
China releases preliminary report on Flight MU3575 crash, but mystery remains
China releases preliminary report on Flight MU3575 crash, but mystery remains
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
Johnny Depp testifies his finger was severed in fight with Amber Heard
Johnny Depp testifies his finger was severed in fight with Amber Heard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement