Dramatic footage of New Mexico shooting released

May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities have released dramatic footage of police responding to an 18-year-old gunman who was indiscriminately shooting at homes and cars in a residential New Mexico neighborhood early this week. The gunman, identified as Farmington High School senior Beau Wilson, shot nine people, including three fatally, with an AR-style rifle on Monday. Among those injured were two police officers. Advertisement

The mass shooting -- which took place over about a quarter-mile stretch of a residential neighborhood in Farmington, a city of some 46,000 people near New Mexico's northwestern border with Colorado -- ended with Wilson dead following a gunfight with police.

The victims have been identified as Shirley Volta, 79; Melody Ivie, 73; and Gwendolyn Schofield, 98. Schofield was Ivie's mother

Only a few minutes of footage taken by two doorbell cameras and two cameras worn by police, including that of Sgt. Rachel Discenza who was injured in the shooting, were released to the public Thursday during a press conference where Steve Hebbe, chief of police for the city, told reporters that all raw footage would be made public, presumably about mid-next week, once all officers have completed giving their statements.

In a short clip released Thursday from footage taken from one ring camera, a white truck with its driver's door a jar is seen rolling down the street. The second ring camera footage captures the sound of repeated blasts from an unseen firearm as a blue van drives down the street and comes to a stop.

Hebbe said the first footage was of Volta's vehicle after she had been shot, with the second footage showing Schofield and Ivie driving down the street in the blue van before coming to a stop with another blast of gunfire being heard.

The police chief explained that Schofield and Ivie were stopping because they had seen something in the road, which authorities believe was Volta's body.

"They pull over and stop and the suspect opens fire and kills both of them as they are still sitting in the car. But it's our belief based on what we can see that they were in the process of pulling over to render aid to the victim that they saw laying in the street," he said.

Hebbe said the suspect then discarded his AR-15 at his residence on the street before walking through the neighborhood with handguns.

He then losses a handgun and discards the body armor he was wearing before engaging police who were closing in.

Body camera footage from one of the officers on the scene shows a citizen directing the police to where the suspect is believed to be located. The officer is seen running down the street and yelling at residents to return to their homes.

Then the officer opens fire on an unseen target before yelling "Subject is down! Cease fire! Cease Fire!" A second officer is then seen putting handcuffs on a prostrate gunman. The first officer is then heard stating an officer is down.

That officer is Discenza, whose body camera footage shows her with pistol drawn being shot will confronting Wilson.

Amid the firefight, Discenza stumbles to ground while exclaiming, "I'm shot."

A second officer asks her where she has been hit.

"My legs, I think," Discenza replies.

"Just breath," the attending officer tells her before a second officer arrives and the video ends.

A second officer, a state trooper, was also shoot during the mass shooting. Hebbe said he drove himself to the hospital. Discenza was now recovering at home, he added.

The police chief said he believes that Wilson was trying to die by suicide by engaging officers in the firefight.

"It's very difficult to be inside somebody's mind, but he is yelling in the ring footage, 'Come kill me,' and when he's making the decision to take off his body armor ... he's making a stand," he said. "It is my belief that ultimately in his head, he has made a decision that he's going to stand and fight it out until he's killed."